HMG: Letter to the DRCF and additional materials relating to the AI White Paper The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has published the letter from the Secretary of State Michelle Donelan to the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum ( DRCF) regarding the approach to regulating Artificial Intelligence (AI). The DRCF is comprised of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the FCA, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) and the Office of Communications (Ofcom). The Minister sets out the expectations for the role of the DRCF in respect of the development of an AI regulatory framework. Additional materials related to HM Government's (HMG's) AI White Paper have also been published, these include: a report prepared by Frontier Economics for DSIT: Evidence to support the analysis of impacts for (AI) governance; and

a qualitative research report prepared by Britain Thinks in 2022 for the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI): Public expectations for AI governance (transparency, fairness and accountability). [31 Mar 2023] #AI

PSR: Annual Plan and Budget 2023/24 The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has published its Annual Plan and Budget for 2023/23. The plan sets out a summary of the PSR's key aims and activities for 2023/24 and its expected operating costs. It identifies the following key projects among others: tackling authorised push payment (APP) scams;

shaping the new payments architecture (NPA);

monitoring card fees; and

monitoring developments in relation to digital currencies and cryptoassets. With regard to cryptoassets, the PSR's plans for 2023/24 include: developing its approach to regulating the Sterling Fnality Payment System (the first new high-value payment system which the Treasury has designated since the PSR came into being, and the first to use distributed ledger technology (DLT));

engaging on the discussion around the potential digital pound; and

proactively contributing to the development of approaches to cryptoassets, stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The PSR has also published a factsheet summarising its key projects, along with a short introductory video. [30 Mar 2023] #payments #OpenBanking #crypto #DLT #CBDCs

HMG: Second Economic Crime Plan 2023-2026 HMG has published the second Economic Crime Plan for 2023-2026. The plan is intended to build on the first Economic Crime Plan with new actions to improve the system-wide response to through enhanced cooperation between government, law enforcement, supervisory agencies and the private sector. The plan sets out three outcomes, around which elements of the plan are organised: reducing money laundering and recovering more criminal assets;

combatting kleptocracy and driving down sanctions evasion; and

cutting fraud. Among the provisions set out in the plan are: 475 new financial crime investigators focused on tackling money laundering and asset recovery;

deploying state-of-the-art technology;

creating a new Crypto Cell which will bring together law enforcement agencies and regulators to tackle the criminal abuse of cryptoassets; and

a new Combatting Kleptocracy Cell which will focus on corrupt elites. [30 Mar 2023] #cryptoassets #AML/CFT

TSC Sub-committee on FSRs: Response from PSR indicates end May for APP Scam final policy The Treasury Committee (TSC) Sub-committee on Financial Services Regulations (FSRs) has published the response received from Chris Helmsley, Managing Director of the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) to its Chair Harriet Baldwin MP on the Sub-committee's February 2023 report: Scam reimbursement: pushing for a better solution. Mr Helmsley says that the PSR is unable to address all the points and questions raised in the report at this time. The PSR's final policy statement is due to be released 'in late May' and this will provide 'a comprehensive response to all the views provided to [the PSR] including the points in the Committee's report'. However, the letter goes on to explain that the PSR's is considering using section 55 of the Financial Services (Banking Reform) Act 2013 (FSBRA) in the context of the authorised push payments (APP) scams changes. Section 55 of FSBRA allows the PSR to require a designated payment systems operator to amend the rules for the operation of a system; the PSR notes that once it has given a formal direction under s.55 FSBRA it has a range of powers to enforce against a breach. [30 Mar 2023] #APPscams

PRA: Thematic findings from CST22 The PRA has published a letter setting out the thematic findings from the 2022 cyber stress test (CST22). CST22 was a voluntary test based on a hypothetical data integrity scenario in retail payments. The key findings focus on the following themes. Industry co-ordination – Timely and co-ordinated decision-making and action across the industry is critical in limiting the impact of an incident.

Communication – Consistent, effective and timely communications are important throughout an incident. Aligning communication across entities and through channels is an important tool for maintaining public confidence in times of extreme stress.

Contingencies – It is important to explore what contingencies are already available and consider how different contingencies could work together in an incident. It is crucial that firms test payment rerouting processes to operate safely, quickly, and at scale. Further work may be needed to develop options for responding to an incident by improving existing contingencies or developing and investing in new ones.

Mitigants – Suitable mitigating actions could help to maintain public confidence in the financial system and limit the risk of an incident causing financial instability.

Reconciliation – It is important to develop and test suitable tools and scripts to help automate data reconciliation in advance of an incident.

Testing capabilities – It is important to undertake appropriate planning, preparation and testing to further strengthen individual firm capabilities and the underpinning assets, including technologies and processes which support the industry's ability to respond and recover. Testing plans should be reviewed to ensure they cover a broad range of scenarios across confidentiality, data integrity and availability. PRA-regulated firms and financial market infrastructure firms (FMIs), including those who did not participate in CST22, are expected to reflect on these thematic findings and incorporate relevant aspects in their continuing implementation of operational resilience and related policies. [29 Mar 2023] #Cyber #CST22

BoE: Remarks on enhancing cross-border payments The BoE has published the remarks delivered by Victoria Cleland, Executive Director for Banking, Payments and Innovation, at the Silk Road Cash & Payments Conference. Ms Cleland spoke about the importance of enhancing cross-border payments, making reference to the G20 roadmap, and emphasised the need for global collaboration across the public and private sectors to achieving this goal. [29 Mar 2023] #Payments

DSIT: White paper on the approach to AI regulation The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has published, for consultation, a white paper setting out proposals for implementing a proportionate, future-proof and pro-innovation framework for regulating AI. The paper explains that HMG will empower existing regulators to develop tailored approaches that suit the way AI is actually being used across different sectors. The white paper outlines the following five principles that regulators should consider to best facilitate the safe and innovative use of AI: Safety, security and robustness – Applications of AI should function in a secure, safe and robust way where risks are carefully managed.

Transparency and explainability – Organisations developing and deploying AI should be able to communicate when and how it is used and explain a system's decision-making process in an appropriate level of detail that matches the risks posed by the use of AI.

Fairness – AI should be used in a way which complies with the UK's existing laws and must not discriminate against individuals or create unfair commercial outcomes.

Accountability and governance – Measures are needed to ensure there is appropriate oversight of the way AI is being used and clear accountability for the outcomes.

Contestability and redress – People need to have clear routes to dispute harmful outcomes or decisions generated by AI. Feedback to the consultation is requested by 21 June 2023. [29 Mar 2023] #AI

Commons written question & answer: Royal Mint NFT For HMT, the Economic Secretary Andrew Griffith has responded to a question posed by Harriet Baldwin MP, Chair of the Treasury Committee (TSC), regarding the intention of the Royal Mint to issue a non fungible token (NFT). The Economic Secretary explains that, following consultation within HMT, the Royal Mint is not proceeding with the launch of an NFT at this time but will keep the proposal under review. [28 Mar 2023] #NFTs

DRCF Algorithmic Processing workstream – Key findings from industry workshops The DRCF has published the findings from the two workshops which were held by its Algorithmic Processing workstream. 22 industry stakeholders joined the workshops to explore how the procurement of algorithmic systems takes place, barriers that inhibit effective information sharing between parties, and potential solutions that could help to address these challenges. Three finding are highlighted: there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to achieving transparency in the procurement of algorithmic systems (it is noted that procurement goes beyond acquiring off-the-shelf systems and extends to, for example, acquiring data sets which can be used to train systems);

buyers can lack the technical expertise to effectively scrutinise the algorithmic systems they are procuring, whilst vendors may limit the information they share with buyers (for example, the paper observes that there is concern among some vendors that competitors may be selective with performance metrics); and

there are some opportunities for achieving greater transparency across algorithmic procurement emerging, including the potential for certification, standards and guidelines to play a role. The workshops follow on from two papers published by the workstream on the benefits and harms of algorithmic systems and on auditing algorithms. [28 Mar 2023] #AlgorithmicSystems