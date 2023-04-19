In this regular update, we round-up FinTech-related financial services regulatory developments for the week ending 31 March 2023.
ICYMI
Recent updates from Herbert Smith Freehills include:
- Launching GPT-4 – Believe the hype?
- The IP in AI: Can IP rights protect AI systems?
- Hong Kong Stock Exchange finalises listing regime for specialist technology companies
Global
IOSCO: Final report on retail market conduct
The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has published a final report calling for greater international collaboration and cooperation to combat cross-border scams, greenwashing, misconduct, and fraud. Chapter 2 of the report contains an overview of the evolving retail trading landscape, including digital engagement practices and technology changes. Chapter 3 focuses on digitalisation, social media and retail trading and includes coverage of cryptoasset trends and the growth of decentralised finance (DeFi). Chapter 4 covers the evolving fraud and scams landscape, Chapter 5 discusses disclosure, product design and product intervention, and Chapter 6 addresses investor education.
In Chapter 7, the report sets out a toolkit for regulators to deploy. Among the tools discussed are monitoring of online marketing and distribution trends (including 'Finfluencer' activity), enhancing engagement with online service providers, using advanced data analytics and behaviour science, using regulatory powers to provide know-your-customer (KYC) and trade reporting databases for cryptoasset transactions, and using regulatory sandboxes. [31 Mar 2023]
|#Crypto
#DeFi
#Finfluencers
#Sandbox
#DataAnalytics
CPMI: Final report on facilitating increased adoption of PvP
The Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) has published its final report – issued as part of the G20 enhancing cross-border payments programme – on facilitating increased adoption of payment versus payment (PvP). It analyses the causes of non-PvP settlement, takes stock of existing and proposed new PvP solutions and suggests roles for the private and public sectors to facilitate increased adoption of PvP.
The report explains how PvP has been successful in reducing foreign exchange (FX) settlement risk for much of the FX market, but that pockets remain exposed to risk. [27 Mar 2023]
|#Payments
#PvP
#Decentralised
UK
HMG: Letter to the DRCF and additional materials relating to the AI White Paper
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has published the letter from the Secretary of State Michelle Donelan to the Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum ( DRCF) regarding the approach to regulating Artificial Intelligence (AI). The DRCF is comprised of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the FCA, the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) and the Office of Communications (Ofcom). The Minister sets out the expectations for the role of the DRCF in respect of the development of an AI regulatory framework.
Additional materials related to HM Government's (HMG's) AI White Paper have also been published, these include:
|#AI
PSR: Annual Plan and Budget 2023/24
The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) has published its Annual Plan and Budget for 2023/23. The plan sets out a summary of the PSR's key aims and activities for 2023/24 and its expected operating costs. It identifies the following key projects among others:
With regard to cryptoassets, the PSR's plans for 2023/24 include:
The PSR has also published a factsheet summarising its key projects, along with a short introductory video. [30 Mar 2023]
|#payments
#OpenBanking
#crypto
#DLT
#CBDCs
HMG: Second Economic Crime Plan 2023-2026
HMG has published the second Economic Crime Plan for 2023-2026. The plan is intended to build on the first Economic Crime Plan with new actions to improve the system-wide response to through enhanced cooperation between government, law enforcement, supervisory agencies and the private sector. The plan sets out three outcomes, around which elements of the plan are organised:
Among the provisions set out in the plan are:
|#cryptoassets
#AML/CFT
TSC Sub-committee on FSRs: Response from PSR indicates end May for APP Scam final policy
The Treasury Committee (TSC) Sub-committee on Financial Services Regulations (FSRs) has published the response received from Chris Helmsley, Managing Director of the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) to its Chair Harriet Baldwin MP on the Sub-committee's February 2023 report: Scam reimbursement: pushing for a better solution. Mr Helmsley says that the PSR is unable to address all the points and questions raised in the report at this time. The PSR's final policy statement is due to be released 'in late May' and this will provide 'a comprehensive response to all the views provided to [the PSR] including the points in the Committee's report'.
However, the letter goes on to explain that the PSR's is considering using section 55 of the Financial Services (Banking Reform) Act 2013 (FSBRA) in the context of the authorised push payments (APP) scams changes. Section 55 of FSBRA allows the PSR to require a designated payment systems operator to amend the rules for the operation of a system; the PSR notes that once it has given a formal direction under s.55 FSBRA it has a range of powers to enforce against a breach. [30 Mar 2023]
|#APPscams
PRA: Thematic findings from CST22
The PRA has published a letter setting out the thematic findings from the 2022 cyber stress test (CST22). CST22 was a voluntary test based on a hypothetical data integrity scenario in retail payments. The key findings focus on the following themes.
PRA-regulated firms and financial market infrastructure firms (FMIs), including those who did not participate in CST22, are expected to reflect on these thematic findings and incorporate relevant aspects in their continuing implementation of operational resilience and related policies. [29 Mar 2023]
|#Cyber
#CST22
BoE: Remarks on enhancing cross-border payments
The BoE has published the remarks delivered by Victoria Cleland, Executive Director for Banking, Payments and Innovation, at the Silk Road Cash & Payments Conference. Ms Cleland spoke about the importance of enhancing cross-border payments, making reference to the G20 roadmap, and emphasised the need for global collaboration across the public and private sectors to achieving this goal. [29 Mar 2023]
|#Payments
DSIT: White paper on the approach to AI regulation
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) has published, for consultation, a white paper setting out proposals for implementing a proportionate, future-proof and pro-innovation framework for regulating AI. The paper explains that HMG will empower existing regulators to develop tailored approaches that suit the way AI is actually being used across different sectors. The white paper outlines the following five principles that regulators should consider to best facilitate the safe and innovative use of AI:
Feedback to the consultation is requested by 21 June 2023. [29 Mar 2023]
|#AI
Commons written question & answer: Royal Mint NFT
For HMT, the Economic Secretary Andrew Griffith has responded to a question posed by Harriet Baldwin MP, Chair of the Treasury Committee (TSC), regarding the intention of the Royal Mint to issue a non fungible token (NFT). The Economic Secretary explains that, following consultation within HMT, the Royal Mint is not proceeding with the launch of an NFT at this time but will keep the proposal under review. [28 Mar 2023]
|#NFTs
DRCF Algorithmic Processing workstream – Key findings from industry workshops
The DRCF has published the findings from the two workshops which were held by its Algorithmic Processing workstream. 22 industry stakeholders joined the workshops to explore how the procurement of algorithmic systems takes place, barriers that inhibit effective information sharing between parties, and potential solutions that could help to address these challenges. Three finding are highlighted:
The workshops follow on from two papers published by the workstream on the benefits and harms of algorithmic systems and on auditing algorithms. [28 Mar 2023]
|#AlgorithmicSystems
BoE: Minutes of the CBDC Engagement Forum – March 2023
The BoE has published the minutes of the central bank digital currency (CBDC) Engagement Forum for March 2023. The BoE and HM Treasury delivered a presentation on the Consultation Paper (CP) and the accompanying Technology Working Paper on the digital pound, published on 7 February 2023. Among other things, members were interested in understanding how the digital pound would sit alongside other payments initiatives, including the New Payments Architecture and the current Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system.
The Forum also discussed ongoing stakeholder engagement as HM
Treasury and the BoE move into the design phase of work on the
digital pound, which would see the authorities' work becoming
more detailed with a strong focus on operational and technical
challenges. Attendees said that the Forum was useful, with some
commenting that intensifying and widening engagement would be
useful. [27 Mar 2023]
|#CBDCs
EU
ESMA: Updated Q&As on DLTR
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has updated its questions and answers (Q&As) on the Distributed Ledger Technology Pilot Regulation (DLTR) with a new Q&A on DLT shares valuation. [31 Mar 2023]
|#DLTR
|
EDPS: Privacy and data protection considerations for CBDCs
The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has published an article on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Initially explaining what CBDCs are, the article then goes on to discuss the potential privacy and data protection issues covering a range of topics from how design choices can exacerbate issues to whether the identified social need and/or policy objectives set of for a CBDC balance any privacy concerns through to the need for post-quantum cryptography to be factored in during design stages. [30 Mar 2023]
|#CBDCs
|
EBA: Consultation on amendments to guidelines on risk-based AML/CFT supervision to include CASPs
The European Banking Authority (EBA) has published a consultation on amendments to its guidelines on risk-based anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) supervision. The proposed amendments extend the scope of the guidelines to AML/CFT supervisors of crypto-asset service providers (CASPs). The amendments also include guidance on the sources of information which competent authorities should consider when assessing ML/TF risks associated with CASPs.
Feedback is requested by 29 June 2023. [29 Mar
2023]
|#Crypto
#CASPs
#AML
Hong Kong
HKMA and BIS co-host international financial regulatory conference following BCBS meeting in Hong Kong
The HKMA and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) jointly organised an international financial regulatory conference in Hong Kong on 24 March 2023 with the theme "Future-proof Supervision for an Innovative Banking World". This follows a two-day meeting of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) in Hong Kong on 22 and 23 March 2023, the first physical meeting of the BCBS outside of Basel since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.
Over 100 senior officials of central banks and regulatory authorities, as well as top executives of financial institutions from more than 25 economies attended the HKMA-BIS conference.
|#crypto
#innovation
HKMA Chief Executive discusses latest developments and areas to watch out for in HKMA-BIS international financial regulatory conference
The HKMA's Chief Executive, Mr Eddie Yue, delivered welcome remarks at the HKMA-BIS international financial regulatory conference referred to in the summary above. He discussed the latest developments as well as areas to watch out for in relation to risks in the financial system.
|#crypto
#innovation
Singapore
MAS and BNM announce launch of cross-border QR code payments connectivity
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) have launched a cross-border QR code payment linkage between Singapore and Malaysia. The payment linkage will allow customers of participating financial institutions to make retail payments by scanning NETS QR and DuitNow QR codes . It will support in-person payments through the scanning of physical QR codes displayed by merchants, and online cross-border e-commerce transactions.
In the next phase, MAS and BNM plan to expand the payment linkage to enable cross-border account-to-account fund transfers and remittances. This will allow users to make real-time fund transfers between Singapore and Malaysia using just the recipient's mobile phone number via PayNow and DuitNow. This service is expected to go live by end-2023. [31 Mar 2023]
|#Payments
#QRcodes
MAS: Statement on disruption of bank's digital banking services
MAS has published a statement in relation to the disruption of a bank's digital banking services. The statement explains that the bank notified MAS that its customers were experiencing difficulties logging in to its digital banking services at the time of the disruption, and that normal digital banking services have now resumed.
MAS has instructed the bank to conduct an investigation to establish the root cause of the disruption. [29 Mar 2023]
|#DigitalBanking
Malaysia
|
BNM: Annual Report 2022
The BNM has published its Annual Report 2022 setting out its key initiatives in 2022 and providing an account of its operations and resources. The key highlights of 2022 include:
Alongside side this, the BNM has published its Economic and Monetary Review 2022 and Financial Stability Review for H2 2022. [29 Mar 2023]
|#payments
BNM: Financial technology regulatory sandbox framework – exposure draft
BNM has published an exposure draft setting out its proposal to issue a new financi1al technology regulatory sandbox framework policy document, which contains amendments to the policy document of the same name issued on 18 October 2016 [BNM/RH/PD 030-1]. The amendments are focused on ensuring proportionate regulatory facilitation and improving operational efficiency of the existing sandbox procedures through:
Feedback is requested by 30 May 2023. [28 Mar 2023]
|#Sandbox
India
SEBI circular: Cyber security and cyber resilience for portfolio managers
SEBI has published a circular regarding cyber security and cyber resilience for portfolio managers. The circular explains that all portfolio managers with assets under management (AUM) of INR 3000 crore are required to comply with SEBI's provisions on cyber security and resilience as set out in an annex to the circular. The guidelines annexed with the circular are effective from 1 October 2023. [29 Mar 2023]
|#CyberResilience
IFSCA: MoU with IIMK LIVE
The International Financial Services Centers Authority (IFSCA) and IIMK LIVE, an innovation hub, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The MoU provides a framework for cooperation and understanding between IFSCA and IIMK LIVE that will enable them to collaborate in supporting and facilitating FinTech and TechFin entities. [27 Mar 2023]
|#FinTech
|
DoJ, FTC and EC hold third US-EU Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue
The Department of Justice (DoJ) has announced that it held the third US-EU Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue (TCPD) along with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the European Commission (EC).
The discussions centered around critical themes the agencies are facing, including the reasons mergers between digital players may lead to competition concerns. Participants also shared policy reflections in the area of abuse of dominance and monopolization in the digital sector, and presented recent policy initiatives in this field. They also exchanged views on the evolving business strategies of big tech companies as well as on their implications for enforcement.
Participants also announced planned liaisons of experts from the Antitrust Division and the FTC in Brussels, with each sending an official to assist with implementation of the European Union's Digital Markets Act. [30 Mar 2023]
|#Technology
#DigitalMarkets
SEC charges crypto trading platform and its executives for operating an unregistered exchange, broker, and clearing agency
The SEC has charged a crypto asset trading platform and its executives for failing to register as a national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency. The SEC also charged the founder of the platform, and a company he controlled, with raising $8 million in an unregistered offering of the tokens and alleged that the defendant misappropriated at least $900,000 for personal use, including gambling. Finally, the SEC charged market makers operating on the platform as unregistered dealers. [29 Mar 2023]
|#Crypto
|
The CFTC has announced that it has filed a civil enforcement action in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois charging a CEO and chief compliance officer (CCO) of a cryptocurrency exchange and the three entities that operate as part of the cryptocurrency exchange platform with violations of the CEA and CFTC regulations.
The complaint alleges that the exchange's compliance program was ineffective and that the CEO instructed employees and customers to circumvent compliance controls.
In its continuing litigation against the defendants, the CFTC seeks disgorgement, civil monetary penalties, permanent trading and registration bans, and a permanent injunction against further violations of the CEA and CFTC regulations, as charged. [27 Mar 2023]
|#CryptocurrencyExchange
DoJ: Foreign national sentenced for victimizing US persons through cyber-enabled fraud schemes
The DoJ has announced that a Nigerian national was sentenced to four years and one month in prison for his role in a cybercriminal group operating out of Nigeria and Malaysia, among other places, that executed complex financial fraud scams using the internet.
According to court documents, between December 2011 and January 2017, the individual and his co-conspirators devised and executed business email compromise (BEC), work-from-home, check-cashing, romance, and credit card scams that targeted unsuspecting individuals, banks, and businesses in the US and elsewhere, and were intended to cause more than a million dollars in losses to US victims. [27 Mar 2023]
|#Cyber
#Fraud
DoJ: CEO of company sentenced for cryptocurrency fraud scheme
The DoJ has announced that the CEO and founder of a company was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for his role in a cryptocurrency fraud scheme involving the company's initial coin offering (ICO) that raised approximately $21 million from investors in the US and overseas.
According to court documents, the CEO touted the company – a purported cryptocurrency investment platform – as a cryptocurrency investment opportunity, luring investors to purchase the cryptocurrency token or coin offered in the ICO through a series of false and misleading statements. Although he was required to do so, the defendant did not register the ICO with the SEC, nor did he have a valid exemption from the SEC's registration requirements. [24 Mar 2023]
|#Crypto
#Fraud
