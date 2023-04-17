IR Global's insolvency members showcase their expertise on how cryptocurrency is treated as an asset in a bankruptcy proceeding in their jurisdiction, what legal tools can be used against exchanges to recover stolen cryptocurrency and how can the filing of a Chapter 15 proceeding be used in connection with a cryptocurrency exchange that is the subject of a foreign insolvency proceeding.

What this chapter covers:

How is cryptocurrency treated as an asset in a bankruptcy proceeding?

Are there legal tools that can be used against exchanges to recover stolen cryptocurrency?

How can the filing of a Chapter 15 proceeding be used in connection with a cryptocurrency exchange that is the subject of a foreign insolvency proceeding?

View the full publication 'Doing business in a rapidly changing world'. Skip to page 87 to read the Insolvency chapter.

