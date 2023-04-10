The SEHK received majority support for most of its proposals, but has made some adjustments to the new Listing Rules to reflect market feedback. A summary of the key differences between the consultation proposals and the final requirements is set out in the SEHK's press release . They involve requirements relating to market capitalisation, research and development expenditure ratio, meaningful investment from sophisticated independent investors, and optimised price discovery process. An overview is also provided in a media briefing presentation deck . [24 Mar 2023]

A new chapter will be added to the Main Board Listing Rules on 31 March 2023, at which time companies seeking to list under the new chapter may submit a formal application.

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (SEHK) has announced that it has released consultation conclusions on the expansion of Hong Kong's listing framework for specialist technology companies, which are broadly companies primarily engaged in the research and development of, and the commercialisation and/or sales of, products or services that apply science and/or technology within an acceptable sector of a listed specialist technology industry. The consultation on such reform was launched in October 2022 (see our previous update ).

HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue delivers opening keynote at the ASIFMA 'Scaling up Sustainable Finance in Asia' conference The HKMA's Chief Executive, Mr Eddie Yue, delivered the opening keynote at the Asian Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association's 'Scaling up Sustainable Finance in Asia' conference. Mr Yue noted that the HKMA is working with Government agencies, fellow regulators and other stakeholders from the financial sector, academia and business community to foster three critical elements which underpin a competitive climate finance ecosystem – standards, data, and talent. Standards – Hong Kong is the first Asian jurisdiction to mandate climate-related disclosure across the financial sector by 2025, in line with the global framework set by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures. It also made an early commitment to adopt new standards promulgated by the International Sustainability Standards Board. It is currently exploring the development of a green classification framework on the basis of the Common Ground Taxonomy jointly developed by China and the EU.

Data – The HKMA is working with other regulators and the private sector to improve data accessibility and develop a data repository and analytics capability for the industry. One recent example is the collaboration with the Carbon Disclosure Project, a leading international environmental disclosure platform, to launch a climate risk assessment project that assists corporates (especially SMEs) in reporting company-level, climate-related data to help financial institutions assess risk and make credit decisions.

Talent – The HKMA is tackling this element via training, incentives (subsidies) and the development of a regulator-approved knowledge framework (ie, the Enhanced Competency Framework). In the coming five years, planned annual issuance of Government Green Bonds will increase from US$35 billion to US$65 billion. The HKMA will also consider how best to incorporate green and sustainability elements into a new infrastructure bond programme it is developing for the Government. It will continue with the experimentation in tokenised green bonds, leveraging blockchain technology to enhance the efficiency of bond issuance and transaction, and to explore real-time tracking and reporting of the environmental impact of projects funded by bond proceeds. To promote financial inclusion, the HKMA is now looking into an arrangement to earmark a certain proportion of future green and infrastructure bond issuances for priority investment by MPF funds. [17 Mar 2023]