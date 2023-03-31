An international event arranged by Rahman Ravelli saw all aspects of crypto regulation assessed by a panel of experts.

A video is now available of the webinar, "Crypto Regulation Demystified: Navigating the Risks of Non-Compliance''. It examined issues including activity involving the UK Financial Conduct Authority, the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. Panellists also discussed the implications of non-compliance with regulation, obligations on custodian services, the implementation of regulation, sanctions compliance and the balancing of regulation with innovation.

The panellists were Syed Rahman, partner and crypto assets specialist at Rahman Ravelli; Howard A Fischer, partner at US-based Moses & Singer and a former SEC Senior Trial Counsel; and Bushra Ahmed, partner at Dubai-based KBH, barrister and arbitrator.

You can watch a recording of the webinar here.

