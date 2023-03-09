WHEN: Wed, March 29 at 1.30pm UK / 8.30am EST / 5.30pm UAE

An international webinar to examine all aspects of crypto-related regulation has been organised by Rahman Ravelli.

The event, entitled "Crypto Regulation Demystified: Navigating the Risks of Non-Compliance'', will begin at 1.30pm BST / 8.30am EST/ 5.30pm UAE time on Wednesday, 29 March.

It will be of interest to organisations and individuals who are involved with, or have an interest in, crypto, including:

Cryptocurrency exchanges

Decentralised exchanges

Blockchain-based organisations

Wallet service providers

General counsel

Compliance officers

Lending platforms

Digital assets data providers

Just two months ago, Coinbase - a publicly traded entity and one of the largest exchanges in the world - was fined $100 million by New York's Department of Financial Services for "wide-ranging and long standing failures" in its anti-money laundering and know your customer procedures. It was a case that underlined the increasing significance of compliance and regulation in the crypto asset world.

With this in mind, the event's panellists will analyse and discuss a range of crypto-related regulation issues. These will include:

Activity and statements in recent months involving the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the United States' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

The implications of not complying with regulation in different parts of the world.

The implementation of regulation and its effects in terms of governance, infrastructure and risk levels.

Obligations on custodian services.

Sanctions compliance.

Balancing regulation with the need for innovation

The international panellists confirmed so far are:

Syed Rahman. Partner at Rahman Ravelli and internationally-recognised crypto assets specialist.

Howard A Fischer. Partner at US-based Moses & Singer and a former SEC Senior Trial Counsel.

Bushra Ahmed. Partner at Dubai-based KBH, barrister and arbitrator.

