WHEN: Wed, March 29 at 1.30pm UK / 8.30am EST / 5.30pm UAE

An international webinar to examine all aspects of crypto-related regulation has been organised by Rahman Ravelli.

The event, entitled "Crypto Regulation Demystified: Navigating the Risks of Non-Compliance'', will begin at 1.30pm BST / 8.30am EST/ 5.30pm UAE time on Wednesday, 29 March.

It will be of interest to organisations and individuals who are involved with, or have an interest in, crypto, including:

  • Cryptocurrency exchanges
  • Decentralised exchanges
  • Blockchain-based organisations
  • Wallet service providers
  • General counsel
  • Compliance officers
  • Lending platforms
  • Digital assets data providers

Just two months ago, Coinbase - a publicly traded entity and one of the largest exchanges in the world - was fined $100 million by New York's Department of Financial Services for "wide-ranging and long standing failures" in its anti-money laundering and know your customer procedures. It was a case that underlined the increasing significance of compliance and regulation in the crypto asset world.

With this in mind, the event's panellists will analyse and discuss a range of crypto-related regulation issues. These will include:

  • Activity and statements in recent months involving the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the United States' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).
  • The implications of not complying with regulation in different parts of the world.
  • The implementation of regulation and its effects in terms of governance, infrastructure and risk levels.
  • Obligations on custodian services.
  • Sanctions compliance.
  • Balancing regulation with the need for innovation

The international panellists confirmed so far are:

  • Syed Rahman. Partner at Rahman Ravelli and internationally-recognised crypto assets specialist.
  • Howard A Fischer. Partner at US-based Moses & Singer and a former SEC Senior Trial Counsel.
  • Bushra Ahmed. Partner at Dubai-based KBH, barrister and arbitrator.

