WHEN: Wed, March 29 at 1.30pm UK / 8.30am EST / 5.30pm UAE
An international webinar to examine all aspects of crypto-related regulation has been organised by Rahman Ravelli.
The event, entitled "Crypto Regulation Demystified: Navigating the Risks of Non-Compliance'', will begin at 1.30pm BST / 8.30am EST/ 5.30pm UAE time on Wednesday, 29 March.
It will be of interest to organisations and individuals who are involved with, or have an interest in, crypto, including:
- Cryptocurrency exchanges
- Decentralised exchanges
- Blockchain-based organisations
- Wallet service providers
- General counsel
- Compliance officers
- Lending platforms
- Digital assets data providers
Just two months ago, Coinbase - a publicly traded entity and one of the largest exchanges in the world - was fined $100 million by New York's Department of Financial Services for "wide-ranging and long standing failures" in its anti-money laundering and know your customer procedures. It was a case that underlined the increasing significance of compliance and regulation in the crypto asset world.
With this in mind, the event's panellists will analyse and discuss a range of crypto-related regulation issues. These will include:
- Activity and statements in recent months involving the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the United States' Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).
- The implications of not complying with regulation in different parts of the world.
- The implementation of regulation and its effects in terms of governance, infrastructure and risk levels.
- Obligations on custodian services.
- Sanctions compliance.
- Balancing regulation with the need for innovation
The international panellists confirmed so far are:
- Syed Rahman. Partner at Rahman Ravelli and internationally-recognised crypto assets specialist.
- Howard A Fischer. Partner at US-based Moses & Singer and a former SEC Senior Trial Counsel.
- Bushra Ahmed. Partner at Dubai-based KBH, barrister and arbitrator.
