UK:
We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: Bonus Crypto Episode – Web3 With Adam Benayoun Of Collider Ventures (Podcast)
Our latest podcast is a must for anyone interested in digital
assets and the digital economy. In this episode, Partner Sara Hall
from our London office talks to Founding Partner of Collider
Ventures Adam Benayoun about Web3 and its regulation.
Sara is one of a number of Walkers partners based in London who
have built a leading practice specialising in digital assets from a
Cayman Islands and BVI law perspective. Sara advises on the
regulation of digital asset businesses, token issuances, NFTs,
AML/KYC, and financial services more broadly. She was speaking to
Adam as a bonus episode of Walkers' regular We Talk Banking
& Finance podcast, which focuses on themes and trends in
offshore finance.
You can listen to the episode below.
