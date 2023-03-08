Our latest podcast is a must for anyone interested in digital assets and the digital economy. In this episode, Partner Sara Hall from our London office talks to Founding Partner of Collider Ventures Adam Benayoun about Web3 and its regulation.

Sara is one of a number of Walkers partners based in London who have built a leading practice specialising in digital assets from a Cayman Islands and BVI law perspective. Sara advises on the regulation of digital asset businesses, token issuances, NFTs, AML/KYC, and financial services more broadly. She was speaking to Adam as a bonus episode of Walkers' regular We Talk Banking & Finance podcast, which focuses on themes and trends in offshore finance.

You can listen to the episode below.

