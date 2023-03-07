In this regular update, we round-up FinTech-related financial services regulatory developments for the week ending 24 February 2023.
ICYMI
Recent updates from Herbert Smith Freehills include:
- FCA publishes new Discussion Paper on updating and improving the UK regulatory regime for asset management
- English law can 'easily' accommodate digital securities, says UKJT in new legal statement
- Future of the UK payments sector: HMT review of Payment Services Regulations and call for evidence on the wider payments landscape
- Operational Resilience – CTPs: What should you be doing about the proposed UK/EU Critical Third Parties Regimes?
Global
BIS: Speech on innovation and the future of the monetary system
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has published a speech by Agustín Carstens, General Manager, on innovation and the future of the monetary system at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Mr Carstens opened with some observations: first, that in order to flourish, innovation requires a stable and safe infrastructure, and second that various components must be 'able to work together seamlessly'. He then moved on to discuss the role that central banks, including BIS, can play in providing that infrastructure and in facilitating that seamless interaction. The speech also covered stablecoins, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and tokenised deposits. [22 Feb 2023]
FSB: Letter to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors; reports on commodity markets and DeFi
The FSB has published the letter from Chair Klaas Knot to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors ahead of the G20 meeting on 24-25 February. The letter notes the recent easing in global financial conditions but warns that, while expectations of a 'soft landing' for the global economy have grown, the outlook remains clouded by uncertainty. The letter sets out the FSB's work priorities for 2023, which are: non-bank financial intermediation (NBFI); cryptoassets and DeFi; implementation of the Enhancing Cross-Border Payments Roadmap; cyber and operational resilience; and climate change.
The letter also introduces the reports the FSB is delivering to the February meeting:
BIS: Bulletin on crypto shocks and retail losses
BIS has published a bulletin on crypto shocks and retail losses. The bulletin examines
UK
HoC Library: Research briefing on cryptocurrencies
The House of Commons (HoC) Library has published a research briefing on cryptocurrencies. The briefing covers: the definition of cryptocurrencies; how they work; the benefits and challenges that they offer; and political and regulatory responses. [23 Feb 2023]
HMT: Speech to ABI on growth, competitiveness, reform of Solvency II & InsurTech
HM Treasury (HMT) has published a speech by Andrew Griffith, Economic Secretary, delivered at the Association of British Insurers' (ABI) Annual Conference. In his speech, Mr Griffith spoke the work of HM Government (HMG) to promote growth and competitiveness in the insurance sector, including the reform of Solvency II. He also highlighted the importance of technological innovation in insurance. [22 Feb 2023]
FCA: Case study on innovation
The FCA has published a new webpage setting out as a case
study the progress of a start-up which has worked with all three of
its main innovation services – Innovation Pathways, Digital
Sandbox and Regulatory Sandbox. [21 Feb 2023]
FCA Consumer Duty – information for firms
The FCA has updated its Consumer Duty home page with links to recent communications to firms in particular sectors, including to those in the payments and e-money and consumer investments sectors. The letters provide a reminder of the implementation timeline and set out key elements of the Consumer Duty and how it applies to firms in the particular sector. They include a summary of the FCA's expectations of firms' approach to embedding the Consumer Duty, including examples of good and poor practice drawn from the FCA's multi-firm work. [20 Feb 2023]
FCA: DP on updating and improving the UK regime for asset management
The FCA has published Discussion Paper 23/2: Updating and improving the UK regime for asset management (DP23/2). The FCA's focus in DP23/2 is on identifying changes which would:
DP23/2 is organised as follows:
Feedback is requested by 22 May 2023. A Feedback Statement will be released later in 2023, possibly as part of a consultation paper on some of the discussion topics. [20 Feb 2023]
FCA: InvestSmart Campaign – targeting different groups
The FCA has published a new webpage, as part of its InvestSmart campaign, illustrating how it researchers types of investor and uses specific techniques to alert different groups of people to risks from investment offers. In this case, the FCA's example focuses on social media and digital technology, in particular the use of gamification techniques to encourage investor participation. The regulator explains how it has approached getting messages to 'at-risk' investors via digital advertising.
The FCA has also published its latest research on how investors are avoiding investment scams. [20 Feb 2023]
Australia
|
Further ASIC regulatory response on CHESS Replacement and ASX's program capabilities
ASIC has issued notices to various ASX entities requiring them to produce two reports covering:
Hong Kong
|
Financial Secretary announces initiatives in 2023-24 Budget speech to further enhance Hong Kong as international financial centre
In his 2023-24 Budget speech, Hong Kong's financial secretary, Mr Paul Chan, set out his initiatives to further enhance Hong Kong as an international financial centre, among other areas. The key initiatives relating to fintech include:
The SFC and the Insurance Authority have announced their support for the measures proposed by Mr Chan. Further information on the Budget can be found here. [22 Feb 2023]
SFC launches consultation on proposed requirements for operators of VA trading platforms, including proposals to allow such operators to serve retail investors
The SFC has launched a consultation on proposed requirements for operators of virtual asset (VA) trading platforms. Feedback on the proposals is required by 31 March 2023.
Following the passage of amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO) by the Legislative Council in December 2022, the new licensing regime for centralised VA trading platforms trading non-security tokens will come into effect on 1 June 2023 (see our previous update). All centralised VA trading platforms carrying on their businesses in Hong Kong, or actively marketing their services to Hong Kong investors, will need to be licensed and regulated by the SFC.
The key proposals under the present consultation include (among others):
The consultation paper also sets out proposed transitional arrangements to allow reasonable time for existing VA trading platforms to either apply for a licence or arrange for an orderly closure of their business in Hong Kong. The SFC plans to publish lists on its website to inform the public of the different regulatory statuses of VA trading platforms.
VA trading platforms (together with their proposed responsible officers and licensed representatives) should apply for approvals under both the existing SFO regime and the new AMLO regime, given that a VA's classification may change from a non-security token to a security token (or vice versa) due to changes in its features over time. They are also required to engage an external assessor in the application process. [20 Feb 2023]
Singapore
|
MAS: Launch of real-time payments between Singapore and India
MAS and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have launched the linkage between Singapore's PayNow and India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI). This will enable customers of participating financial institutions in Singapore and India to send and receive funds between bank accounts or e-wallets across the two countries in real-time. They can do this using just the mobile phone number, UPI identity, or virtual payment address (VPA). The linkage provides customers with a safe, simple, and cost-effective way to make cross-border fund transfers.
MAS has also published the remarks by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered at the launch event. [21 Feb 2023]
Malaysia
|
BNM: Exposure draft on e-KYC
Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has published an exposure draft on electronic know-your-customer (e-KYC) solutions. The draft sets out the proposed enhanced requirements and guidance in implementing e-KYC solutions for the on-boarding of individuals and legal persons. Feedback is requested by 2 May 2023. [23 Feb 2023]
India
|
SEBI advisory – Cybersecurity best practices
SEBI has issued an advisory to SEBI regulated entities (REs) regarding cybersecurity best practices. In introducing the best practices, SEBI comments on the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber incidents and notes the interconnectedness of, and interdependencies between, financial entities. As such, the Financial Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT-Fin) has made a number of recommendations in a report to SEBI; in turn, SEBI has included applicable recommendations in the form of the advisory as an annex to the advisory. The advisory is to be read in conjunction with other applicable SEBI circulars; the advisory is effective immediately. [22 Feb 2023]
India and Singapore launch cross-border payment linkage
India and Singapore have launched a cross-border linkage between their respective Fast Payment Systems, India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore's PayNow. The facility was launched through token transactions by RBI Governor, Shri Shaktikanta Das and MAS Managing Director, Mr Ravi Menon using the UPI-PayNow linkage.
The UPI-PayNow linkage will enable users of the two fast payment systems in either country to make convenient, safe, instant, and cost-effective cross-border funds transfers using their respective mobile apps. Funds held in bank accounts or e-wallets can be transferred to / from India using just the UPI-id, mobile number, or Virtual Payment Address (VPA). [21 Feb 2023]
RBI Occasional Papers – Banks' pensions liabilities, bank mergers, geopolitics, blockchain
The RBI has released its research journal: RBI – Occasional Papers – Vol. 43, No.1, 2022. The journal contains a number of articles, including one on the sensitivity of banks' pension liabilities to various actuarial assumptions and one examining whether bank mergers improve efficiency. There are also three book reviews, including of Geopolitics, Supply Chains, and International Relations in East Asia, edited by Etel Solingen and of Chain Reaction: How Blockchain Will Transform the Developing World written by Paul Domjan, Gavin Serkin, Brandon Thomas and John Toshack. [20 Feb 2023]
US
|
Agencies issue joint statement on liquidity risks resulting from crypto-asset market vulnerabilities
Federal bank regulatory agencies have published a joint statement highlighting liquidity risks to banking organizations associated with certain sources of funding from crypto-asset-related entities and some effective practices to manage those risks. The joint statement highlights key liquidity risks and some effective practices to monitor and appropriately manage those risks. The statement reminds banking organizations to apply existing risk management principles; it does not create new risk management principles. [23 Feb 2023]
SEC charges NBA player for unlawfully touting and making misleading statements about crypto security
The SEC has announced charges against former NBA player Paul Pierce for touting EMAX tokens, crypto asset securities offered and sold by EthereumMax, on social media without disclosing the payment he received for the promotion and for making false and misleading promotional statements about the same crypto asset.
The SEC's order finds that Pierce failed to disclose that he was paid more than $244,000 worth of EMAX tokens to promote the tokens on Twitter. The SEC's order also finds that Pierce tweeted misleading statements related to EMAX, including tweeting a screenshot of an account showing large holdings and profits without disclosing that his own personal holdings were in fact much lower than those in the screenshot. Pierce has agreed to settle the charges and pay $1.409 million in penalties, disgorgement, and interest. [17 Feb 2023]
SEC charges Terra founder Do Kwon with fraud
The SEC has charged crypto-asset developer Do Kwon and his company Terraform Labs with defrauding investors of billions of dollars, according to a federal court filing. According to the SEC's complaint, from April 2018 until the scheme's collapse in May 2022, Terraform and Kwon raised billions of dollars from investors by offering and selling an inter-connected suite of crypto asset securities, many in unregistered transactions. The SEC's complaint alleges that Terraform and Kwon marketed crypto asset securities to investors seeking to earn a profit, repeatedly claiming that the tokens would increase in value but in fact this was not the case. The complaint charges the defendants with violating the registration and anti-fraud provisions of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act. [16 Feb 2023]
Ukraine-related sanctions information
