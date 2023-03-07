The SFC and the Insurance Authority have announced their support for the measures proposed by Mr Chan. Further information on the Budget can be found here . [22 Feb 2023]

In his 2023-24 Budget speech , Hong Kong's financial secretary, Mr Paul Chan, set out his initiatives to further enhance Hong Kong as an international financial centre, among other areas. The key initiatives relating to fintech include:

Financial Secretary announces initiatives in 2023-24 Budget speech to further enhance Hong Kong as international financial centre

SFC launches consultation on proposed requirements for operators of VA trading platforms, including proposals to allow such operators to serve retail investors The SFC has launched a consultation on proposed requirements for operators of virtual asset (VA) trading platforms. Feedback on the proposals is required by 31 March 2023. Following the passage of amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO) by the Legislative Council in December 2022, the new licensing regime for centralised VA trading platforms trading non-security tokens will come into effect on 1 June 2023 (see our previous update). All centralised VA trading platforms carrying on their businesses in Hong Kong, or actively marketing their services to Hong Kong investors, will need to be licensed and regulated by the SFC. The key proposals under the present consultation include (among others): Detailed regulatory requirements to be set out in the new Guidelines for Virtual Asset Trading Platform Operators, based on the requirements of the existing regime under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (these include proposals to allow retail access to licensed VA trading platforms, as well as requirements relating to areas such as onboarding, governance, token due diligence and admission, disclosure, and insurance);

Adding a new Chapter 12 to the existing Guideline on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Financing of Terrorism (For Licensed Corporations) which sets out the requirements relating to the business activities of licensed VA trading platform operators (such as those relating to VA transfers);

Publishing disciplinary fining guidelines for the new licensing regime under the AMLO. The consultation paper also sets out proposed transitional arrangements to allow reasonable time for existing VA trading platforms to either apply for a licence or arrange for an orderly closure of their business in Hong Kong. The SFC plans to publish lists on its website to inform the public of the different regulatory statuses of VA trading platforms. VA trading platforms (together with their proposed responsible officers and licensed representatives) should apply for approvals under both the existing SFO regime and the new AMLO regime, given that a VA's classification may change from a non-security token to a security token (or vice versa) due to changes in its features over time. They are also required to engage an external assessor in the application process. [20 Feb 2023]