Innovation and Evolution of global financial markets are the watchwords of 2023. How will asset managers have to adapt to tomorrow's world?

The last year was full of twists and turns. Indeed, the Global Market reached a peak inflection point in 2022 with geopolitical tensions, wars and supply issues resulting in a complete reshaping of macroeconomic conditions around the world and the way investors interact with financial markets.

This reshaping has had an impact on most asset classes. Indeed, the S&P 500 declined by 20.6% over the first 6 months of 2022, Equities faced a decline after reaching their highs in 2021. As for Fixed-Income, which is normally a way to hedge a portfolio against market reversals, we have seen a 10% decline over the first 6 months of 2022.

Yet, the asset management industry has started 2022 by breaking many records!

Indeed, the global assets under management industry achieved a historical peak of $126 trillion, accounting for 28% of total global financial assets. This represents a significant increase from the 23% recorded a decade prior, driven by robust market appreciation and favorable net flows from the previous year.

As a result, the revenue pool of the industry has realized an impressive expansion, reaching a total of $526 billion, which represents an increase of over a double from its size a decade ago.

However, contrary to the dynamic that was emerging for 2022, the market downturn has caused a net reversal in market dynamics. Uncertainty, coupled with high volatility, caused their dislocation.

Based on Morningstar's figures on Long-Term Open-End Fund Flows, North America including ETF(s), Open-End Mutual Funds but excluding Funds-of-Funds we see a complete market reversal when comparing the same months in 2021 and 2022. For instance, April 2021 shows a positive outcome of $128 Billion while in April 2022 $83 Billion came off the table.

More, the Morningstar's Annual and First-Half Totals by Asset Class, North America gives us a striking result. The trajectory trend for fixed income has changed from a positive flow in 2021 of $621 billion to a $219 Billion negative reversal during the first half of 2022.

These results reflect the effects of investors' uncertainty on the markets in the face of a global situation marked by a large question mark. They, therefore, prefer to be more cautious in order not to lose more than they have already lost in markets where price forecasting is impossible.

Indeed, who could have predicted that on Monday, December 12, 2022, China would significantly ease its anti-covid policy? That on January 8, 2023, Beijing would abandon the mandatory quarantine? And that the Chinese power would suddenly open its borders to international trade again?

The markets have already had to deal with many disruptions because after 3 years of closure to the world, this reopening has strongly revived the demand for goods, services and raw materials from a country that buys a fifth of the world's oil, more than half of the world's refined copper, nickel and zinc, and more than three-fifths of iron ore.

Based on Bloomberg data, we can see the percentage variation in metal prices after China's reopening announcement. Between October 2022 and January 2023, the variation of Copper and Zinc prices have varied by more than 20%. For Tin, over the same period, we are witnessing an increase of almost 80%!

These examples should inspire asset managers to evaluate new innovative strategies for mitigating market risk in the face of unpredictable events.

Because, even if it is impossible to predict market prices, we can nevertheless reduce the risks by better diversifying the assets in the portfolios.

How does technological evolution allow Asset Managers to reduce market risks today?