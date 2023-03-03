In his 2022 review, Mr Yuen indicated that the banking sector had remained resilient, and that loan demand had weakened while asset quality stayed healthy. The HKMA focused its work on credit, market and liquidity, operation and technology, fintech, anti-money laundering and financial crime risk, consumer protection, and green and sustainable banking.

The HKMA's Deputy Chief Executive, Mr Arthur Yuen, has delivered a presentation on the HKMA's 2022 year-end review and priorities for 2023 for the Hong Kong banking sector.

Mr Eddie Yue (Chief Executive of the HKMA) has published an insight article titled ' Tokenised Bond: Huge Potential to be Unlocked ' where he explained the distributed ledger technology (DLT) behind the bond issue, the benefits of tokenisation, as well as the HKMA's plans going forward:

The on-chain records on the private blockchain network will be the legally definitive and final records of ownership of the securities tokens and cash tokens for the parties on the platform. As the first tokenised bond governed by Hong Kong law, the offering demonstrates that Hong Kong's legal and regulatory environment is flexible and conducive to innovative forms of bond issuances.

A tokenised bond is where the beneficial interests in the bond are recorded on settlement in tokenised securities accounts on a private blockchain network. The primary issuance was settled on a delivery-versus-payment basis between securities tokens representing beneficial interests in the bond and cash tokens representing a claim for HKD fiat against the HKMA, on a T+1 basis. Processes of the bond lifecycle, including coupon payment, settlement of secondary trading and maturity redemption, will also be digitalised and performed on the private blockchain network.

The Government has announced the successful offering of HKD 800 million of tokenised green bond under the Government Green Bond Programme. This is the world's first tokenised green bond issued by a government.

HKMA encourages AIs to leverage CDI to digitalise banking processes, including credit assessment and KYC procedures Following the launch of the Commercial Data Interchange (CDI) in October 2022 (see our previous update), the HKMA has issued a circular to encourage authorised institutions (AIs) to use the CDI to digitalise and streamline their banking processes and to develop innovative products for corporate customers, especially small and medium-sized enterprise (SMEs). Apart from linkage with alternative credit data (such as those available on e-trade declaration and e-commerce platforms), several AIs have successfully connected to the Commercial Credit Reference Agency (CCRA) via the CDI (CCRA@CDI) and gained access to machine-readable credit reference data of corporates for more automated customer onboarding, credit approval and ongoing credit review and monitoring processes. AIs with material SME business are expected to complete their technical connection to the CDI and the CCRA@CDI before the end of 2023, and are required to share their plans for doing so with the HKMA's Fintech Facilitation Office (FFO) before 30 April 2023. They are strongly encouraged to join the workshops that will be arranged throughout the year to provide an overview of the connection, the integration approach, and examples of successful pilot results. Registration details will be provided separately. The FFO will continue to work closely with the industry to broaden the spectrum of data and explore various use cases of the CDI, including the upcoming connection with the Company Registry, which is targeted to go live by the end of 2023. The connection with the Companies Registry will provide AIs with automated access to key data needed for know-your-customer (KYC) processes. The CDI will also deepen its collaboration with other CDI ecosystem players, including analytics service providers, to enable AIs to further digitalise and streamline their KYC processes. Given the CDI's enormous potential, the HKMA strongly encourages AIs to take steps to prepare for its many functionalities, including digitalising their credit assessment and KYC processes. [15 Feb 2023]

#Digitalisation