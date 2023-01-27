SEC: Nexo agrees to pay $45 million in penalties and cease unregistered offering of crypto asset lending product The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Nexo Capital Inc. with failing to register the offer and sale of its retail crypto asset lending product, the Earn Interest Product (EIP). According to the SEC's order, in or around June 2020, Nexo began to offer and sell the EIP in the US. The EIP allowed US investors to tender their crypto assets to Nexo in exchange for Nexo's promise to pay interest. The order states that Nexo marketed the EIP as a means for investors to earn interest on their crypto assets, and Nexo exercised its discretion to use investors' crypto assets in various ways to generate income for its own business and to fund interest payments to EIP investors. The order finds that the EIP is a security and that the offer and sale of the EIP did not qualify for an exemption from SEC registration. Therefore, Nexo was required to register its offer and sale of the EIP, which it failed to do. To settle the SEC's charges, Nexo agreed to pay a $22.5 million penalty and cease its unregistered offer and sale of the EIP to US investors. In parallel actions, Nexo agreed to pay an additional $22.5 million in fines to settle similar charges by state regulatory authorities. [19 Jan 2023]

#Cryptoassets