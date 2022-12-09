RBI: operationalisation of CBDC – Retail (e?-R) Pilot The RBI announced the launch of the first pilot for retail digital Rupee (e?-R) on December 01, 2022. The pilot will cover select locations in a closed user group (CUG) comprising participating customers and merchants. The e?-R will be in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender. It will be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued, and distributed through intermediaries, ie banks. Users will be able to transact with e?-R through a digital wallet offered by the participating banks and stored on mobile phones / devices. Transactions can be both Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M). Payments to merchants can be made using QR codes displayed at merchant locations. The e?-R would offer features of physical cash like trust, safety and settlement finality. As in the case of cash, it will not earn any interest and can be converted to other forms of money, like deposits with banks. Eight banks have been identified for phase-wise participation in this pilot. The first phase will begin with four banks, viz State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank in four cities across the country. Four more banks, viz Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will join this pilot subsequently. Different features and applications of the e?-R token and architecture will be tested in future pilots, based on the learnings from this pilot. [29 Nov 2022]

#CBDCs