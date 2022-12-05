BVI Webinar Series: Key Developments Affecting BVI Companies
Session 2: A Practical BVI Guide to Crypto, Tokens and VASPs
In this second of our monthly webinar series, Counsel and Head of London Office Eric Flaye joins BVI Counsel Nicholas Kuria to focus on fintech. Together they provide a practical overview of cryptocurrency and tokens in the British Virgin Islands and discuss the impending Virtual Asset Services Providers Act, 2022.
Key topics include:
- current laws and regulations in BVI re: cryptocurrency, tokens and related activities;
- imminent AML changes impacting BVI Virtual Asset Service Providers; and
- an overview of the new VASP Act (Virtual Asset Services
Providers Act, 2022)
- definitions
- exclusions
- requirements
- penalties for non-compliance
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.