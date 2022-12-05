ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

BVI Webinar Series: Key Developments Affecting BVI Companies

Session 2: A Practical BVI Guide to Crypto, Tokens and VASPs

In this second of our monthly webinar series, Counsel and Head of London Office Eric Flaye joins BVI Counsel Nicholas Kuria to focus on fintech. Together they provide a practical overview of cryptocurrency and tokens in the British Virgin Islands and discuss the impending Virtual Asset Services Providers Act, 2022.

Key topics include:

current laws and regulations in BVI re: cryptocurrency, tokens and related activities;

imminent AML changes impacting BVI Virtual Asset Service Providers; and

an overview of the new VASP Act (Virtual Asset Services Providers Act, 2022) definitions exclusions requirements penalties for non-compliance



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.