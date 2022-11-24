The exercise was developed by the Cross Market Operational Resilience Group (CMORG) which will consider the findings and ensure that collective capabilities are developed to mitigate any risks that are identified. [18 Nov 2022]

The Bank of England (BoE), in partnership with the FCA, HM Treasury (HMT) and 50 regulated firms, has undertaken a two-day UK market wide simulation exercise, referred to as SIMEX 22. The exercise set out to test the UK financial sector's resilience to major operational disruption.

FCA CEO addresses UK Finance Annual Dinner on the Consumer Duty, AI, financial inclusion and innovation The FCA has published the speech delivered by CEO Nikhil Rathi at the UK Finance Annual Dinner. Under the title 'Rolling Regulation Forwards', Mr Rathi covered the new Consumer Duty, how the FCA will regulate for the future and innovation, and financial inclusion. On the Consumer Duty, the FCA CEO acknowledged that it will not guarantee a good outcome, but it does require firms to consider what a good outcome looks like and 'take decisions in good faith'. While implementation will require 'some heavy lifting upfront', the FCA expects that it will mean fewer reactive rules in the future. Having assessed that firms appear to be on track with implementation, the FCA sees no need to move the implementation deadlines it has set. However, firms are asked to be open with the regulator about their implementation path. From focusing on implementation of the Consumer Duty, Mr Rathi moved on to consider the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the future of financial services, and how the Consumer Duty alongside the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SMCR) will facilitate an appropriate regulatory response to use of the technology. Mr Rathi continued on to discuss financial inclusion in his speech. Noting some speculation that the Consumer Duty might make firms more risk averse, he said that the FCA would be monitoring firms to ensure this does not happen and underscored the FCA's focus on vulnerable customers under the Consumer Duty. With regard to access, Mr Rathi particularly commented that the FCA wants to see 'banking hubs and alternative forms of provision accelerated and also for people and small businesses to be supported in moving to digital, where branches close in community'. Concluding his remarks, the FCA CEO highlighted the regulator's leadership on financial innovation, from hosting crypto sprints to piloting the use of synthetic datasets to identify fraud typologies and respond earlier and more proactively. He also said that in its capacity as chair of the Global Financial Innovation Network (GFIN), the FCA will launch a new global sprint focusing on ESG shortly. [17 Nov 2022]