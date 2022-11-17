Scams Awareness Week 2022 Following the recent wave of large-scale data breaches and nearly $1.8 billion in reported losses due to scam activity in 2021, Australians were urged to learn how to spot a scam during national Scams Awareness Week (7-11 November 2022). The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Scamwatch, the Scams Awareness Network and more than 350 organisations have partnered in a campaign to empower people to be alert to the risk of being scammed and to consciously look for red flags. Similarly, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has issued a media release targeted at consumers to raise awareness of crypto scams. The release refers to ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court's comments that crypto investment scams were the main driver this year to the increase in money lost by Australians to investment scams, with crypto scam losses increasing 270% compared to 2021. The regulator sets out its top 10 signs of a likely crypto scam, which are: You receive an offer out of the blue You see a celebrity advertisement that is actually a fake A romantic partner you only know online asks for money in crypto You get pressured into transferring crypto from your current exchange to another website You are asked to pay for a financial service with crypto The app you are using or directed to is not listed on the Google Play Store or Apple Store You need to pay more to access your money You are 'guaranteed' returns, or free money Strange tokens appear in your digital wallet The provider withholds investment earnings 'for tax purposes' Consumers are advised that if they think they have fallen victim to a crypto scam, they should take immediate action, including reporting the scam to their bank or financial institution and asking them to stop any transactions. [7 and 8 Nov 2022]

#Crypto

#Scams