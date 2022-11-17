In this regular update, we round-up FinTech-related financial services regulatory developments for the week ending 11 November 2022.
ICYMI
Recent updates from Herbert Smith Freehills include:
- ACCC recommends far-reaching regulatory reforms sharing how digital businesses operate and engage with consumers (Australia)
- Key changes in data privacy and cyber security laws across southeast Asia in 2022
- Retail access for virtual assets - risky business or radical open-mindedness? (Hong Kong)
Global
|
FSB letter to G20 finance leaders and central bank
governors
|#Cryptoassets
UK
|
FCA: AI moving from fear to trust - speech
Jessica Rusu, the FCA Chief Data, Information and Intelligence Officer has delivered a speech at the City and Financial Global summit on the regulation and risk management of artificial intelligence (AI) in financial services. The FCA has highlighted the following from Ms Rusu's speech:
Ms Rusu also relayed some of the findings of the AI and machine learning survey which the FCA conducted with the PRA:
|#AI
#MachineLearning
|
CLLS: Responses to CPs on digital assets and digital securities
The City of London Law Society (CLLS) has published the following:
|#DigitalAssets
#DigitalSecurities
EU
|
ECB: Speech on the digital euro
The European Central Bank (ECB) has published a speech by Christine Lagarde, President, on the digital euro. In her speech, Ms Lagarde spoke about the plans and model for the digital euro. In particular, she considered: the disruptive transformation of the digital euro; designing digital public money; privacy; and legal tender status. [8 Nov 2022]
|#DigitalEuro
Australia
|
Scams Awareness Week 2022
Following the recent wave of large-scale data breaches and nearly $1.8 billion in reported losses due to scam activity in 2021, Australians were urged to learn how to spot a scam during national Scams Awareness Week (7-11 November 2022). The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), Scamwatch, the Scams Awareness Network and more than 350 organisations have partnered in a campaign to empower people to be alert to the risk of being scammed and to consciously look for red flags.
Similarly, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has issued a media release targeted at consumers to raise awareness of crypto scams. The release refers to ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court's comments that crypto investment scams were the main driver this year to the increase in money lost by Australians to investment scams, with crypto scam losses increasing 270% compared to 2021.
The regulator sets out its top 10 signs of a likely crypto scam, which are:
Consumers are advised that if they think they have fallen victim to a crypto scam, they should take immediate action, including reporting the scam to their bank or financial institution and asking them to stop any transactions. [7 and 8 Nov 2022]
|#Crypto
#Scams
Hong Kong
|
Insurance Authority Head of Market Conduct and General Counsel delivers presentation on key lessons learnt during Covid-19 and future of conduct supervision
Mr Peter Gregoire (Head of Market Conduct and General Counsel of the Insurance Authority) delivered a presentation at the Insurance E-Summit 2022 of the Vocational Training Council on 11 November 2022 regarding the future of conduct supervision in the insurance market.
Mr Gregoire discussed five key lessons which the Insurance Authority learnt from regulating during Covid-19, and how these informed its strategy for conduct supervision in the future:
|#Digital
#RegTech
#Data
Singapore
|
MAS and NY Fed collaborate on wCBDC experiment
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Innovation Center (NYIC) have announced Project Cedar Phase II x Ubin+, a joint experiment to investigate how wholesale central bank digital currencies (wCBDCs) could improve the efficiency of cross-border wholesale payments involving multiple currencies. A report detailing the experiment and findings of Project Cedar Phase II x Ubin+ will be released in 2023. [11 Nov 2022]
|#CBDCs
Thailand
|
OIC: The insurance industry in 2023
At a press conference on strategic themes and trends in insurance supervision in 2023, the Secretary-General of the Thai Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) discussed a range of measures to drive the insurance industry in 2023, from development of infrastructure to support the implementation of IFRS17 on financial reporting to begin from 1January 2025, enhancing law and regulation, stress testing and scenario risk analysis, enhancing product approval processes and governance, upgrading the existing sandboxes to a Smart Sandbox, encouraging the use of technology and developing a Cyber-resilience assessment framework, accelerating the level of protection of insurance benefits by extending the information system used in the insurance claim process to the E-Arbitration system, promotion of research and vocational training, and developing a SMART OIC. [8 Nov 2022]
|#Sandbox
#CyberResilience
India
|
NPCI introduces BHIM App open source license model
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced the launch of its Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) App open source license model under which the source code of BHIM App will be licensed to all regulated entities participating in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem who do not have an UPI app of their own. The aim is to empower these entities to offer their customers the benefit of UPI and to boost financial inclusion. [9 Nov 2022]
|#Payments
|
SEBI consults on cloud framework
SEBI has published a consultation paper on cloud framework. The proposals do not envisage limiting the use of any cloud deployment model, but stresses that the regulated entity remains accountable for all aspects related to the cloud services. Cloud services should be taken only from the MeitY empanelled cloud service provider's data centres which should hold a valid STQC or equivalent audit status. In a multi-tenant cloud architecture, controls should ensure that data is isolated and inaccessible to any other tenant. Data should be encrypted at any lifecycle stage. The regulated entity should retain complete ownership of its data and associated data, encryption keys, logs etc. residing in cloud, and is responsible for ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. The regulated entity would be required to monitor cloud deployments through a security operations centre, and should make arrangements for audit and inspection of the cloud service provider. Responses are sought by 14 November 2022. [4 Nov 2022]
|#Cloud
Philippines
|
BSP says cashless mailing fosters an inclusive digital payments system
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has said that the adoption of electronic payments in malls facilitates an inclusive digital payments ecosystem. During the launch of 'Cashless Malling at SM' in Pasay City, BSP Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat underscored that the digitalization of mall transactions will enable more Filipinos to enjoy the benefits of digital finance. These include the safety, convenience, and speed of electronic payments. BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto E Tangonan also highlighted that digital payments encourage unbanked Filipinos to open a bank or electronic wallet account, which enables them to save money and access credit. [8 Nov 2022]
|#Digital
#Payments
Vietnam
|
SBV approves banking sector's plan to implement National Strategy On Developing A Digital Economy And Digital Society By 2025, with orientations to 2030
On November 3, 2022, the SBV issued Decision No. 1887/QD-NHNN approving of the Banking sector's Plan to implement the National Strategy on Developing a Digital Economy and Digital Society by 2025, with orientations to 2030 issued by Decision No. 411/QD-TTg dated March 3, 2022 of the Prime Minister. The Plan includes: (i) developing digital payments through promoting financial inclusion and non-cash payments; (ii) improving the legal frameworks; (iii) developing and promoting the use of digital platforms; (iv) developing digital databases; (v) ensuring information safety and cyber security; (vi) developing digital skills, digital IDs and a digital culture; (vii) developing digital businesses and supporting businesses to implement the digital transformation in the banking sector; and (viii) other tasks and solutions. [7 Nov 2022]
|#Digital
#CyberSecurity
US
|
SEC charges creator of global crypto Ponzi scheme and three US promoters in connection with $295 million fraud
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced charges against various individuals for their roles in a fraudulent crypto Ponzi scheme that raised more than 82,000 bitcoin, valued at $295 million at the time, from more than 100,000 investors worldwide. According to the SEC's complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington, one defendant created and controlled a multi-level marketing program that operated from 2016 through to 2018 and promised profits from the trading activities of a purported crypto asset trading bot. The SEC alleges that the defendants lured investors with false representations that the bot made "millions of microtransactions" every second, and that investors would receive minimum returns of 0.35 percent daily. However, instead of deploying investor funds for the purported trading bot, one defendant allegedly siphoned off investor funds for his own benefit and to pay a network of worldwide promoters, including the other defendants. [4 Nov 2022]
|#Crypto
|
CFTC penalizes and permanently bans Texan from trading and registration for virtual currencies fraud
The CFTC has announced that it has issued an order simultaneously filing and settling charges against a Texas resident. The order requires the defendant to pay a $177,000 civil monetary penalty, permanently bans him from soliciting or trading in commodity interests and virtual currencies, or registering with the CFTC in any capacity, and requires him to cease and desist from any further violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) and CFTC regulations, as charged.
The order finds from approximately May 2018 to 2019, the defendant participated in a fraudulent scheme involving a website platform engaged in alleged managed virtual currency trading. According to the order, the defendant knowingly or recklessly misrepresented that he was the CEO of the website and fraudulently solicited customers on its behalf. [4 Nov 2022]
|#VirtualCurrencies
Ukraine-related sanctions information
Regular updates on sanctions and other developments that may impact businesses with interests or operations in Ukraine and/or Russia are available on our FSR and Corporate Crime Notes blog here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.