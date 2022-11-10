Hong Kong Government and financial regulators announce virtual asset policy stance and upcoming reforms at Fintech Week 2022 The Government and financial regulators made important announcements at the Hong Kong Fintech Week on its policy stance and upcoming reforms on virtual assets. Recognising that virtual assets are here to stay, proposals have been announced to recalibrate the existing legal and regulatory regimes, with a focus on enabling greater access by retail investors to virtual asset related products and services while mitigating attendant risk. A lot of the detail can be found in the policy statement issued by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau on 31 October 2022, as well as the keynote speech by Ms Julia Leung of the SFC. Hong Kong will continue to adopt the “same activity, same risks, same regulation” principle, and will put in place the necessary guardrails to ensure the continued innovation of VAs in a sustainable manner. The following are five key takeaways from Fintech Week Day One: The SFC has issued a circular setting out guidance on the authorisation requirements for virtual asset futures exchange-traded funds (see our update below);

The SFC is prepared to move away from its current approach of classifying all tokenised securities as “complex products” (see our previous update), and will issue further guidance on security token offerings, including a proposed modified security token regime;

The SFC will consult on the more detailed requirements for the new virtual asset service provider (VASP) regime, including whether the professional investor-only requirement should be relaxed. This follows the introduction of the new licensing regime for VASPs via legislative amendments which are currently being considered by the Legislative Council (see our June 2022 briefing and our June 2021 briefing);

The HKMA will publish its consultation outcome following its discussion paper on crypto-assets and stablecoins (see our January 2022 briefing); and

The Government and regulators are engaging in a number of pilot projects in relation to virtual assets, including (i) issuance of non-fungible tokens for Hong Kong Fintech Week; (ii) Green bond tokenisation; and (iii) e-HKD. The HKMA has also announced a number of new initiatives to spur fintech development in Hong Kong, such as the use of an anti-money laundering suptech tool for mule account network analytics. Insights have also been provided by Mr Paul Chan (Hong Kong Financial Secretary), Mr Christopher Hui (Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury) and Mr Eddie Yue (Chief Executive of the HKMA). Further details are provided in our 1 November 2022 briefing. [31 Oct 2022]

#VirtualAssets #VASPs #Cryptoassets #Stablecoins