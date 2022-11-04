HKMA publishes eighth issue of Regtech Adoption Practice Guide on sales practices and suitability The HKMA has published the eighth issue of its Regtech Adoption Practice Guide, focusing on regtech solutions that help banks improve the efficiency of their sales suitability processes and fulfil the corresponding obligations amid the growing volume and complexity of products sold. This guide series was launched by the HKMA in June 2021 as part of its regtech adoption roadmap to provide banks with detailed practical guidance on the adoption of regtech solutions (see our previous update in relation to the seventh issue). The areas covered in the eighth issue include: Key challenges faced by Hong Kong banks in relation to sales practices and suitability, benefits of leveraging regtech solutions for sales suitability and the key considerations when adopting such solutions;

Practical implementation guidance to help banks plan the adoption of sales practices and suitability regtech solutions, including advice on how banks can address the challenges associated with the processes of customer risk profiling, product due diligence, sales and advisory, and management supervision;

Two use cases on the adoption of sales practices and suitability regtech solutions (product due diligence workflow and database, and sales suitability supervision), discussing the challenges, solutions and key factors for successful regtech implementation from the perspectives of banks as well as regtech solution providers. [27 Oct 2022] #RegTech

BISIH Hong Kong Centre, HKMA and three other central banks jointly publish report on successful cross-border CBDC pilot under Project mBridge The HKMA has announced that it has jointly published with the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub (BISIH) Hong Kong Centre, the Bank of Thailand, the Digital Currency Institute of the People's Bank of China and the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates a report titled "Project mBridge: Connecting economies through CBDC". In the third quarter of 2022, Project mBridge entered a six-week pilot phase, the largest cross-border central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot to date, in which 20 banks in four jurisdictions used the mBridge platform to conduct over 160 payment and foreign exchange transactions totalling more than HK$171 million. It was among the first multi-CBDC projects to settle real-value, cross-border transactions on behalf of corporates. The report delivers the results and key lessons learnt from the pilot. Equipped with the lessons from earlier phases of the project, the pilot and policy, legal and regulatory analysis, Project mBridge will continue the technology build and testing. This includes improving on existing functionalities and adding new functionalities to the platform, as it continues to progress towards a minimum viable product and eventually, a production ready system. [26 Oct 2022] #CBDC

HKMA announces official launch of CDI to facilitate secure and seamless data exchange The HKMA has announced the official launch of the Commercial Data Interchange (CDI), which is part of its "Fintech 2025" strategy to create a next-generation data infrastructure and ecosystem for secure and seamless data exchange in Hong Kong. The CDI aims to enhance data sharing by facilitating financial institutions in retrieving enterprises' commercial data (in particular data of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)) from public and private data providers. Financial institutions can embrace more innovative applications to digitalise and streamline a wide range of financial processes, such as know-your-customer, credit assessment, loan approval and risk management. During the pilot launch, the CDI registered over HK$1.6 billion in approved SME loans and attracted the participation of 23 banks with material SME business and 10 data providers. Six key data providers with substantial SME data have joined the CDI at its official launch and will start providing consented access to banks. The commercial data involved during this phase includes e-trade declaration, e-commerce, supply chain, payment and credit reference data. The HKMA has also launched the CDI Framework which details the governance model and structure, to ensure all participants follow a set of rules for proper, fair and secure exchange of commercial data. Moving forward, the HKMA will continue to broaden the spectrum of data available via the CDI, including data from government departments and analytics service providers, with a view to exploring new business use cases. SMEs are encouraged to contact participating banks to learn more about the new CDI-related financial services offered by the banks. In August 2022, the HKMA launched a consultation on proposed revisions to its Supervisory Policy Manual module IC-7 for sharing and use of commercial credit data through a commercial credit reference agency (see our previous update). [24 Oct 2022] #FinTech #Data