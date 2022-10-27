The Chief Executive of Hong Kong, Mr John Lee, has delivered his 2022 Policy Address . Among other things, he laid out the government's plans to reinforce Hong Kong's position as an international financial centre, the world's largest offshore RMB business centre and a leading fundraising hub for biotechnology. In relation to fintech, the plans include the following.

Hong Kong government to issue virtual assets policy statement during Fintech Week commencing on 31 October 2022 The Hong Kong government has indicated that it will make a policy statement on virtual assets in the upcoming Fintech Week, to be held from 31 October to 4 November 2022. The policy statement is intended to demonstrate to the global virtual assets community Hong Kong's vision of developing the city into an international virtual assets centre. According to Mr Paul Chan (Financial Secretary), the policy statement will cover a number of key topics including the government's vision and approach, regulatory regimes, thoughts on investor exposures to virtual assets, and the pilot projects to embrace the technological benefits and financial innovations brought by virtual assets. In a recent speech on 17 October 2022, Mr Chan also highlighted various fintech and virtual asset-related developments: The HKMA is future-proofing central bank digital currencies. In particular, it is working with the Bank for International Settlements Hong Kong Centre and three peer central banks on the mBridge project, to explore the use of central bank digital currencies to expedite cross-boundary payments.

In terms of the advances in blockchain and virtual assets, the government sees promise in security token offerings, in how blockchain technology can combine with traditional securities markets to support asset liquidity and wider financing channels, all in a transparent, efficient and cost-effective manner. The SFC is reviewing its policy in this regard and welcomes business proposals.

In addition to a statutory licensing regime for virtual asset service providers which will be established after the Legislative Council passes the relevant bill, the government is also studying the regulation of payment-related stablecoins and working to provide traditional financial institutions with guidelines on offering virtual asset-related services to clients. [16 and 17 Oct 2022]