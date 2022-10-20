The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and Bank Indonesia have announced the winners of the G20 TechSprint 2022 challenge. The challenge required teams to develop innovative technological solutions to advance usage of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The winning teams were:

The International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) has published , for consultation, an Issues Paper that identifies issues impacting operational resilience in the insurance sector and provides examples of how supervisors are approaching these developments. In particular, the paper addresses three specific operational resilience sub-topics that are considered significant and of increasing operational risk, these are: cyber resilience; third-party outsourcing; and business continuity management.

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has published its Final Report on Retail Distribution and Digitalisation which analyses developments in online marketing and distribution of financial products to retail investors in IOSCO member jurisdictions, and presents toolkits of policy and enforcement measures to help addressing the issues and risks associated with online marketing and distribution. The policy toolkit measures include (amongst others) firm-level rules for online onboarding, marketing and distribution. The enforcement toolkit measures relate to proactive technology based detection and investigatory techniques and powers to take prompt action to curb online misconduct as well as dealing with international cooperation and liaison, and collaboration with providers of electronic intermediary services. [12 Oct 2022]

FSB: Report on GSC arrangements and consultation on crypto-asset activities The FSB has published a consultative report on the review of its 2020 high-level recommendations on the regulation, supervision and oversight of global stablecoin (GSC) arrangements. The report describes the findings from this review, covering: recent market developments and the characteristics of existing stablecoins;

recent policy developments, including regulatory initiatives and recent work of the international standard-setting bodies; and

proposals to revise the high-level recommendations. The FSB aims to finalise the updated high-level recommendations by July 2023. The FSB has also published a consultative report on the regulation, supervision and oversight of Crypto-asset activities and markets. The report outlines: the interconnectedness of crypto-asset markets;

applicable international standards and regulatory and supervisory approaches to crypto-asset activities;

issues and challenges as well as potential gaps in regulatory, supervisory and oversight approaches to crypto-asset activities;

a set of nine high-level recommendations. Alongside this, the FSB is consulting on its proposed framework on the international regulation of crypto-asset activities. The framework aims to ensure greater consistency and cooperation among authorities' approaches to the regulation and supervision of crypto-asset activities and markets. Feedback to the consultation is requested by 15 December 2022. [11 Oct 2022]

