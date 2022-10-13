FSOC publishes Digital Assets Report 2022 The Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) has published its Digital Assets Report 2022: Stability Risks and Regulation. The Report notes the risks that crypto-asset activities could pose to U.S. financial stability if their interconnections with the traditional financial system or their overall scale were to grow without adherence to or being paired with appropriate regulation, including enforcement of the existing regulatory structure. It identifies a number of material gaps in current regulation, and makes recommendations to address these. In his remarks at the FSOC meeting, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rahit Chopra noted that "the top five stablecoins alone constitute over $140 billion and only months ago the third largest stablecoin in the industry crashed—destroying nearly $20 billion in market capitalization in less than one week." He also indicated that in line with the President's Working Group on Financial Markets' recommendation, and in the absence of other legislation, the FSOC may designate activities conducted within stablecoin arrangements as systemically important payment, clearing, and settlement activities under Title VIII of the Dodd-Frank Act. [3 Oct 2022]

