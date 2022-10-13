SEC orders crypto company to pay $35 million to harmed investor fund for unregistered crypto asset offering The SEC has issued a cease-and-desist order against a software development company and its CEO for the unregistered offer and sale of crypto asset securities from April 2018 through to July 2018. The SEC also charged a crypto influencer for failing to disclose compensation he received from the company for publicly promoting its tokens and for failing to file a registration statement with the SEC for tokens that he resold. The company and its CEO agreed to settle and to collectively pay more than $35 million into a fund for distribution to harmed investors. According to the SEC's order, the company and its CEO raised $30 million from 4,000 investors in the US and abroad by offering and selling crypto asset securities to raise money to further develop the company's "no-code" software platform. As stated in the order, the company told investors that its tokens would increase in value. The order also finds that the tokens, as offered and sold, were securities, were not registered with the SEC, and were not applicable for a registration exemption. The SEC's order finds that the company violated the offering registration provisions of Sections 5(a) and 5(c) of the Securities Act of 1933. Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, the company agreed to destroy its remaining tokens, request the removal of its tokens from trading platforms, and publish the SEC's order on its website and social media channels. The company's CEO, without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, agreed to refrain, for a period of five years, from participating in offerings of crypto asset securities. The SEC orders the company to pay $30 million in disgorgement, $4,624,754 in prejudgment interest, and a $500,000 civil penalty. The SEC's order imposes a $250,000 civil penalty against the company's CEO. The SEC's complaint against the crypto influencer alleges that he purchased $5 million worth of the company's tokens and promoted the tokens on various social media platforms from approximately May 2018 to July 2018. The influencer allegedly failed to disclose that the company had agreed to provide him a 30 percent bonus on the tokens that he purchased, as consideration for his promotional efforts. The influencer also allegedly organized an investing pool of at least 50 individuals to whom he offered and sold tokens, despite not registering the offering with the SEC as required by federal securities laws and despite the lack of an applicable exemption from registration. The SEC's complaint charges the influencer with violating the offering registration provisions of Section 5(a) and (c) of the Securities Act and with violating Section 17(b) of the Act and seeks injunctive relief, disgorgement plus prejudgment interest, and civil penalties. [19 Sep 2022]

