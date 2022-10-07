The Council of the EU published two information notes (13198/22) and (13215/22) yesterday, with the final text of the following two new regulations:

Each of these texts will now need to be formally passed by the European Parliament and will then come into force in member states in late 2024 (18 months after publication in the EU Official Journal, which is expected in early 2023).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.