The Council of the EU published two information notes (13198/22) and (13215/22) yesterday, with the final text of the following two new regulations:

the proposed Regulation on markets in crypto-assets (MiCA) (2020/0265(COD)); and

the proposed Regulation on information accompanying transfers of funds and certain crypto-assets (recast revised WTR) (2021/0241(COD)).

Each of these texts will now need to be formally passed by the European Parliament and will then come into force in member states in late 2024 (18 months after publication in the EU Official Journal, which is expected in early 2023).

