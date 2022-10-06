The advance of the regulation of crypto-assets and crypto-related service providers has been piecemeal in the U.K. The latest round of changes took place in the Money Laundering Regulations 2017 (MLR) on 1 September 2022 with some provisions, including the "change in control" provisions, coming into force on 11 August 2022. Members of Goodwin's London team, Andrew Henderson, Glynn Barwick, and James Taylor, recently shared insights about the latest MLR updates. To learn more, click here.

