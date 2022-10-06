UK:
Buying A U.K. Crypto Business: The New Regulatory Hurdles
06 October 2022
Goodwin Procter LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The advance of the regulation of crypto-assets and
crypto-related service providers has been piecemeal in the U.K. The
latest round of changes took place in the Money Laundering
Regulations 2017 (MLR) on 1 September 2022 with some provisions,
including the "change in control" provisions, coming into
force on 11 August 2022. Members of Goodwin's London team, Andrew Henderson, Glynn Barwick, and James Taylor, recently shared insights about
the latest MLR updates. To learn more, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from UK
Building Effective Cybersecurity Governance
FTI Consulting
Digitalisation has changed the way companies operate and given rise to a rapidly evolving set of risks that companies face and must prepare for – cybersecurity risks.
FRAND Licence Agreements For Smartphones And IoT
Potter Clarkson
As our news roundup shows, competing or aligned commercial interests, alongside infringement and validity disputes, underscore the complexities surrounding FRAND licence agreements for smartphones and IoT.