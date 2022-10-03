UK:
Special Edition | The Sustainability Of Digital Assets And Cryptocurrencies (Podcast)
03 October 2022
Norton Rose Fulbright
In this special edition, co-heads of our Technology Consulting
practice - Madeleine Bailey and Professor Peter McBurney - are
joined by Alex de Vries, founder of Digiconomist and researcher at
Vrije University's School of Business and Economics in
Amsterdam on the sustainability of crypto assets. Alex plays a
major role in the global discussion regarding the sustainability of
cryptocurrencies and blockchain and their energy consumption, and
joins the podcast to discuss this hot topic.
