In this special edition, co-heads of our Technology Consulting practice - Madeleine Bailey and Professor Peter McBurney - are joined by Alex de Vries, founder of Digiconomist and researcher at Vrije University's School of Business and Economics in Amsterdam on the sustainability of crypto assets. Alex plays a major role in the global discussion regarding the sustainability of cryptocurrencies and blockchain and their energy consumption, and joins the podcast to discuss this hot topic.

