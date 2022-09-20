DoJ announces that three Iranian nationals charged with engaging in computer intrusions and ransomware-style extortion against US critical infrastructure providers The Department of Justice (DoJ) has announced that an indictment was unsealed charging three Iranian nationals with allegedly orchestrating a scheme to hack into the computer networks of multiple US victims. As alleged in the indictment, from October 2020 through to the present, the defendants engaged in a scheme to gain unauthorized access to the computer systems of hundreds of victims in the US, the UK, Israel, Iran, and elsewhere, causing damage and losses to the victims. The defendants' hacking campaign exploited known vulnerabilities in commonly used network devices and software applications to gain access and exfiltrate data and information from victims' computer systems. The defendants and others also conducted encryption attacks against victims' computer systems, denying victims access to their systems and data unless a ransom payment was made. [14 Sep 2022]

#Ransomware #Cyber