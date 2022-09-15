APRA Chair delivers speech to RMA Australia on the theme of 'disruption'

The chair of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA), Wayne Byrnes, delivered a speech to the Risk Management Association of Australia (RMA) on 7 September outlining his perspective on the conference's theme of 'disruption'. Byrnes' speech focused on:

operational risk and resilience;

governance, culture, remuneration and accountability; and

climate change.

Specifically, Byrnes noted Prudential Standard CPS 230 Operational Resilience and its role in ensuring that financial institutions have robust frameworks in place to protect and preserve the reliability of their critical operations. Byrnes also commented on CPS 511 Remuneration which is set to come into force from the beginning of 2023 and aims to produce a better overall measure of executive performance by requiring a material weight be given to non-financial risk metrics. This, he believes, has forced investment in a meaningful understanding of non-financial risk which has seen improvement in remuneration practices. Finally, on the topic of climate change, Byrnes reflected on novel climate risks that are continuing to challenge business risk management, and noted the importance of translating non-financial climate risk into financial impact. [7 Sep 2022]