Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury publishes blog post on government's initiatives to support Fintech development The Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Mr Christopher Hui, has published a blog post to set out the details of two new initiatives launched by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) to support financial technology (Fintech) development, the first being a new round of the Fintech Proof-of-Concept Subsidy Scheme with proposed enhancements in three areas: Expanding the scope of eligible applicants: Applications can be jointly made by a financial institution and a research institution, such as a local university.

Allowing more flexibility in the mode of partnership: Applications can be made by multiple firms / research institutions partnering with more than one financial institution for collaborating on a single project.

Increasing the maximum subsidy by at least 50%: The maximum subsidy for each approved project will increase from HK$100,000 to HK$150,000. The grant may be up to HK$200,000 for projects involving cross-border applications, or applications in emerging areas. For projects which have a broader impact on the industry and can address industry-wide bottleneck issues, the grant may be up to HK$400,000. Secondly, the FSTB, the HKMA and the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers will launch a Pilot Scheme on Training Subsidy for Fintech Practitioners. Banking practitioners who have attained fintech professional qualifications under the Enhanced Competency Framework can receive reimbursement of 80% of the tuition fees subject to a ceiling of HK$25,000, with around 1,500 places to be offered. The two schemes will be launched in September 2022. The Cyberport and the HKIB will later announce the application details through their websites. [17 Aug 2022]

