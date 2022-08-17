HKMA and InvestHK announce addition of CBDC track to Global Fast Track 2022 The HKMA and Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) have jointly announced the addition of the central bank digital currency (CBDC) track to the Global Fast Track 2022, a programme with a business matching portal, pitching competition, and mentoring sessions which connect global fintech companies with a diverse range of Asian corporate, investor and service champions to explore potential business partnerships and investments. The CBDC track invites banks, fintech and tech firms to submit innovative solutions in eight focus areas, including retail CBDC (rCBDC) adoption, wholesale CBDC (wCBDC) adoption, programmable money, interoperability, privacy, cybersecurity, foreign exchange and liquidity management, and offline payments. Application is open until mid-September 2022. Shortlisted applicants will enter a pitching session and compete for three awards, namely the Best Use Case Award, Best Technology Award and Best Ecosystem Award. Qualified candidates may have the opportunity to work on research projects and pilots with the HKMA to foster future growth of the CBDC ecosystem. Hong Kong has been leading in international collaborations and research on CBDC, with its work on wCBDC being well recognised by the market as one of the most mature of its kind globally. The HKMA has been actively guiding the exploration of both wCBDC and rCBDC. Through the addition of the CBDC track, it is committed to facilitating the sector's growth, promoting industry engagement, and leveraging new technologies to enhance the financial system. [10 Aug 2022]

