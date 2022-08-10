BoT to pilot Retail CBDC The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has set out progress on development of a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC). The BoT explains that it will extend the scope of Retail CBDC development to a Pilot phase in which real-life application of Retail CBDC will be conducted in cooperation with the private sector within a limited scale. The BoT will assess the benefits and associated risks from the Pilot in order to formulate related policies and improve the CBDC design in the future. The Pilot will be separated into two tracks – foundation and innovation. The foundation track will assess efficiency and safety, including the technological design. During this phase, CBDC will be used in conducting cash-like activities, such as paying for goods and services, within limited areas and with a scale of approximately 10,000 retail users. This phase is expected to begin at the end of 2022 and last until mid-2023. The innovation track will focus on programmability which will facilitate the development of innovative use cases for CBDC, resulting in new financial services for a wide range of customers. This will help the BoT develop and improve the design of CBDC to suit the Thai context in the future. The BoT will allow the private sector and the public to participate in presenting business use cases for Retail CBDC via a CBDC Hackathon. Applications to participate in the Hackathon should be submitted by 12 September 2022. [5 Aug 2022]

#CBDCs