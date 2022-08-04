SEC charges former Coinbase Manager, two others in crypto asset insider trading action The SEC announced insider trading charges against a former Coinbase product manager, his brother, and his friend for perpetrating a scheme to trade ahead of multiple announcements regarding certain crypto assets that would be made available for trading on the Coinbase platform. The SEC's complaint alleges that, while employed at Coinbase, the former product manager helped to coordinate the platform's public listing announcements that included what crypto assets or tokens would be made available for trading. According to the SEC's complaint, Coinbase treated such information as confidential and warned its employees not to trade on the basis of, or tip others with, that information. However, from at least June 2021 to April 2022, in breach of his duties, the former product manager repeatedly tipped the timing and content of upcoming listing announcements to his brother and his friend. Ahead of those announcements, which usually resulted in an increase in the assets' prices, the defendants allegedly purchased at least 25 crypto assets, at least nine of which were securities, and then typically sold them shortly after the announcements for a profit. The long-running insider trading scheme generated illicit profits totaling more than $1.1 million. The SEC's complaint, charges the defendants with violating the antifraud provisions of the securities laws and seeks permanent injunctive relief, disgorgement with prejudgment interest, and civil penalties. In a parallel action, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced criminal charges against all three individuals. [21 Jul 2022]

#Cryptoassets #InsiderTrading