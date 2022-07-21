HKMA Executive Director delivers keynote speech on innovative ways of working in AML and counter terrorist financing Ms Carmen Chu (the HKMA's Executive Director (Enforcement and AML)) delivered an opening keynote speech at the Fraud and Financial Crime Asia 2022 Conference on 13 July 2022. The following are some of the key issues she discussed: Unprecedented challenges brought about by the pandemic and developments in geopolitics have led to the proliferation of financial crime, especially fraud and cyber-crime. The HKMA welcomes the announcement by the Financial Action Task Force that it would build on the current work on digital transformation to further explore contemporary money laundering and terrorist-financing risks associated with cross-border, cyber-enabled crimes, including those concerning virtual assets. One area that the HKMA is keen to explore further is how the policy and regulatory framework can enable capacity in the system to be released from low-value activities, and refocussed where it can have the greatest impact against priority threats. Information and intelligence sharing partnerships are hugely important in this context.

The HKMA has been working with the banking sector to encourage wider use of technology in anti-money laundering (AML) work. The first AML Regtech Lab (AMLab), launched in November 2021, was on the use of network analytics techniques in identifying fraud mule account networks (see our previous update). The second AMLab, to be held later this month, will focus on areas such as tools that allow staff without sophisticated coding skills to automate repetitive parts of processes. Ms Chu also mentioned that the HKMA will work on two new initiatives in the next 12 to 18 months: AML Suptech – The HKMA will soon conduct a pilot on the application of data analytics, using granular data from multiple banks to assess sectoral money laundering risks to help inform more timely supervisory response aimed at reducing and preventing serious harm.

Bank-to-bank information sharing – The HKMA is supporting a number of "champion" banks to develop an appropriate framework and capability for detecting and sharing early signs of suspicion. This new private-private partnership aims to complement the existing public-private partnership as well as public sector initiatives to enhance the preventive and detection powers of the AML eco-system. [13 Jul 2022]

#Innovation #AML/CFT