IOSCO: Crypto-Asset Roadmap 2022-23

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Fintech Task Force (FTF) has published the Crypto-Asset Roadmap 2022-23. The Roadmap sets out the FTF's regulatory policy agenda and work program for the sector over the next 12 to 24 months.

The FTF will prioritise policy-focused work on crypto-asset markets and activities in its initial 12 to 24 months of operation, while continuing to monitor market developments associated with broader fintech-related trends and innovation. The FTF has set up two workstreams focusing on crypto and digital assets (CDA) and decentralised finance (DeFi). Each workstream is aiming to publish a report with policy recommendations by the end of 2023. [7 Jun 2022]