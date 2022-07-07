Owner of technology companies arrested for alleged $45 million investment fraud scheme involving over 10,000 victims The Department of Justice (DoJ) has announced that a Nevada man was arrested for an alleged investment fraud scheme that defrauded more than 10,000 victims of over $45 million. According to the indictment, the defendant owned a group of technology companies that he used in a scheme to defraud investors by falsely promising extremely high returns on the premise that one or more of his companies was about to be acquired by a consortium of wealthy buyers. The defendant's companies developed virtual-world technologies, including their own cryptocurrency, for use in the companies' own metaverse. The indictment alleges that the defendant caused other individuals to make various materially false and misleading representations to investors, including that: (a) investors in the defendant's companies would soon receive extremely high returns when one or more of those companies was purchased by a group of wealthy buyers; (b) investor funds would be used for normal expenses to keep the companies operating until they were purchased; and (c) prominent business figures, including two billionaires, were involved in the purchase. In fact, according to the indictment, there was no such buyer group that was about to purchase the companies for the claimed returns; a substantial portion of the funds were misappropriated for other business ventures and the personal benefit of the defendant and others, including the purchase of luxury cars and real estate; and there were no prominent billionaires involved in purchasing the defendant's companies. The defendant is charged with three counts of wire fraud and two counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property. [29 Jun 2022]

#Cryptocurrency #Metaverse