In this blog post, we round-up key forthcoming financial services regulatory developments in the UK and at EU and International levels which have relevance for FinTech and which are expected to happen in July and August 2022.
|8 Jul
|
|14 Jul
|
|18 Jul
|
|28 Jul
|
|2 Aug
|
|31 Aug
|
Table of abbreviations:
|BoE
|Bank of England
|EIOPA
|European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
|CoP
|Confirmation of Payee
|FMI
|Financial Market Infrastructure
|CP
|Consultation Paper
|HMT
|HM Treasury
|DP
|Discussion Paper
|PSR
|Payment Systems Regulator
|DSA
|Digital Settlement Asset
|PSD2
|Second Payment Services Directive
|EC
|European Commission
|SS
|Supervisory Statement
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.