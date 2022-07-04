In this blog post, we round-up key forthcoming financial services regulatory developments in the UK and at EU and International levels which have relevance for FinTech and which are expected to happen in July and August 2022.

8 Jul
14 Jul
18 Jul
28 Jul
2 Aug
31 Aug

Table of abbreviations: 

BoE Bank of England EIOPA European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
CoP Confirmation of Payee FMI Financial Market Infrastructure
CP  Consultation Paper HMT HM Treasury
DP Discussion Paper PSR Payment Systems Regulator
DSA  Digital Settlement Asset PSD2 Second Payment Services Directive
EC European Commission SS Supervisory Statement

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.