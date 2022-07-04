ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this blog post, we round-up key forthcoming financial services regulatory developments in the UK and at EU and International levels which have relevance for FinTech and which are expected to happen in July and August 2022.

Table of abbreviations:

BoE Bank of England EIOPA European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority CoP Confirmation of Payee FMI Financial Market Infrastructure CP Consultation Paper HMT HM Treasury DP Discussion Paper PSR Payment Systems Regulator DSA Digital Settlement Asset PSD2 Second Payment Services Directive EC European Commission SS Supervisory Statement

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.