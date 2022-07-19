Government gazettes amendments to AMLO to introduce licensing regime for VASPs and other AML/CFT enhancements The Government has gazetted amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO) to enhance Hong Kong's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) regulatory regime. A Legislative Council (LegCo) brief sets out an overview of the amendments, which follows the consultation conclusions published by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau in May 2021 on the proposed changes (see our previous update and briefing). The amendments address three areas: A new licensing regime for virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to be administered by the SFC – Any person who seeks to carry on a business of operating a virtual asset exchange is required to apply for an SFC licence. The person is required to meet the fit and proper test as well as AML/CFT and other regulatory requirements.

A new two-tier registration regime for dealers in precious metals and stones (DPMSs) to be administered by the Commissioner for Customs and Excise – Financial institutions that are already regulated under the AMLO and conduct regulated activities of DPMSs ancillary to their principal businesses will be exempted from registration.

Amendments to address various technical issues identified in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s mutual evaluation report on Hong Kong and in other FATF contexts. It is proposed that the above amendments will come into effect on 1 January 2023, except for the provisions relating to the VASP regime which will come into effect on 1 March 2023. The amendments will be introduced into the LegCo for first reading on 6 July 2022. The SFC and Customs and Excise Department will make preparations for the implementation of the new regimes, which will include drafting of relevant rules and guidelines. [24 Jun 2022] #VASPs #AML/CFT

HKMA publishes 2021 annual report The HKMA has published its 2021 Annual Report, which contains an overview of the HKMA's work in 2021 and priorities and plans for 2022. In particular, under the "Banking Stability" section, the HKMA sets out its work and/or plans regarding (among others): supervisory work, such as that in relation to credit risk, operation and technology risks, liquidity and market risks, combating money laundering and terrorist financing, and wealth management and MPF-related businesses;

promoting regtech adoption involving a two-year roadmap, with initiatives and events such as the regtech conference and regtech adoption practice guides;

cooperation with overseas supervisors and participation in regional and international forums;

implementation of Basel standards in Hong Kong;

enhancing the supervisory policy framework in relation to over-the-counter derivatives transactions and other areas such as operational risk management and climate risk management;

promoting green and sustainable banking in Hong Kong;

operationalising the resolution regime for Hong Kong and contributing to international resolution policy development;

promoting financial inclusion and a sound bank culture;

handling banking complaints, conducting investigations and collaborating with the SFC in respect of enforcement actions. Under the "International Financial Centre" section, the HKMA sets out its work and/or plans regarding (among others): promoting Hong Kong as fintech hub in Asia via various initiatives (including the "Fintech 2025" strategy, fintech adoption in the banking sector, proposed wholesale and retail central bank digital currency, and the pilot launch of the commercial data interchange);

enhancing Hong Kong as the dominant gateway to Mainland China and the global offshore RMB business hub, an asset and wealth management centre, a green and sustainable finance hub, a hub for corporate treasury centres and a financing hub for infrastructure investments;

retail payment systems and crypto-assets (in particular payment-related stablecoins). The HKMA has also included a standalone section on "Sustainability", outlining its work and initiatives as well as guidance published. It has also published its first sustainability report as an integral part of the annual report. [24 Jun 2022] #RegTech #OpRes #Cryptoassets

HKMA publishes report on observations from Tech Baseline Assessment and next steps to support adoption of fintech by banking industry The HKMA has published a report detailing its key observations from the Tech Baseline Assessment and its next steps to further support the industry's adoption of fintech. As part of its "Fintech 2025" strategy, the HKMA is promoting an all-round fintech adoption by banks and encouraging the full digitalisation of their operations from front-end to back-end. The Tech Baseline Assessment was rolled out as part of the "All banks go fintech" initiative announced in June 2021 (see our previous update). The following are some key observations from the assessment: Banks are prepared to dedicate healthy amounts of financial and talent investment to fintech adoption, and most expect to make good progress in achieving their fintech adoption objectives by 2025;

Adoption of the surveyed fintech business areas is expected to increase across the board in the areas of risk management and compliance (regtech), payment (paytech), and lending (lendingtech), as well as investment/wealth management services (investech/wealthtech), insurance business (insurtech) and green banking (greentech); and

Banks intend to extensively utilise both established (such as cloud, application programming interface and low code automation) and more novel technology types (such as artificial intelligence (AI) and distributed ledger technology (DLT)). The HKMA plans to formulate a detailed roadmap of initiatives in the next few months to further promote developments in the fintech business areas of investech, wealthtech, insurtech and greentech, as well as the technology categories of AI and DLT. It will work closely with other local authorities such as the SFC, the Insurance Authority and the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority to identify opportunities for cross-sectoral collaboration. [23 Jun 2022] #Tech #AI #DLT