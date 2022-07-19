In this regular update, we round-up FinTech-related financial services regulatory developments for the week ending 24 June 2022.
Global
BISIH report on using CBDCs across borders
The Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub (BISIH) has released a paper setting out lessons learned from practical experiments in using central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) across borders. BISIH has conducted four cross-border experiments over the last 18 months. They are part of a broader portfolio of projects that examine different aspects of retail and wholesale CBDC in both a domestic and cross-border context. [21 Jun 2022]
FATF publishes outcomes of plenary discussions, including review of report on VASPs Travel Rule, DeFi, NFTs
The FATF has published the outcomes of its plenary of 14-17 June 2022 which gives an update on ongoing work and new work. The plenary discussed a targeted update on implementation of the FATF Travel Rule which reported that while there had been some progress, not all countries had started to introduce the rule, leaving a gap which leaves the virtual asset service provider (VASP) sector exposed. The report also provided an update on emerging risks and market developments related to decentralised finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and unhosted wallets. The report is due to be published before the end of June.
Alongside the outcomes, the FATF has also published the following:
UK
FCA/PSR: Open Banking entity – Joint Regulatory Oversight Committee
The FCA and Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) have published the terms of reference for the Joint Regulatory Oversight Committee which will oversee the planning and preparation for the future Open Banking entity, oversee the transition to the future entity, and consider the vision and strategic roadmap for further developing Open Banking. The terms of reference set out the key objectives of the Committee; its responsibilities; and a provisional timeline with key dates. [24 Jun 2022]
HMT policy paper on the review of UK AML/CFT regime
HM Treasury (HMT) has published a policy paper: Review of the UK's anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regulatory and supervisory regime. The review sets out the UK's current position in ensuring an effective AML/CFT regime across the regulated sector as set out in the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 (MLRs). The paper makes a number of observations, including with regard to crypto-assets, digital identity technologies, and use of technology in an AML/CFT context by firms and regulators.
HMT has also published two post implementation reviews on the MLRs and on the Office for Professional Body Anti-Money Laundering Supervision (OPBAS) Regulations. [24 Jun 2022]
FCA: Data strategy update 2022
The FCA has published an update on its data strategy for 2022. The update sets out the FCA's progress in developing technology and data services, and improving analytics and insights to support its decision-making. Going forward the FCA plans to:
The data strategy underpins the FCA's recent three-year strategy to reduce and prevent serious harm, set higher standards and promote competition. [23 Jun 2022]
CMA speech: Concurrency, Open Banking, the DRCF, and regulatory appeals
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has released the text of the speech delivered by Jonathan Scott, Chair of the CMA, to the European Policy Forum's summit on the strategic outlook for economic regulation. Mr Scott discussed:
EU
EBA replies to the EC on the review of PSD2
The EBA has published an opinion and letter in response to the EC's CfA on the review of the Payment Services Directive (PSD2). In its response, the EBA puts forward more than 200 proposals which aim at enhancing competition, facilitating innovation, protecting consumers' funds and data, and preventing exclusion from access to payment services. The proposed amendments include:
Australia
Quarterly Statement by the Council of Financial Regulators – June 2022
The Council of Financial Regulators (Council), including the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), and the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has released its quarterly statement. The Council's focus was on developments in crypto assets and de-banking. The Council also:
Hong Kong
Government gazettes amendments to AMLO to introduce licensing regime for VASPs and other AML/CFT enhancements
The Government has gazetted amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO) to enhance Hong Kong's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) regulatory regime. A Legislative Council (LegCo) brief sets out an overview of the amendments, which follows the consultation conclusions published by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau in May 2021 on the proposed changes (see our previous update and briefing).
The amendments address three areas:
It is proposed that the above amendments will come into effect on 1 January 2023, except for the provisions relating to the VASP regime which will come into effect on 1 March 2023. The amendments will be introduced into the LegCo for first reading on 6 July 2022.
The SFC and Customs and Excise Department will make preparations for the implementation of the new regimes, which will include drafting of relevant rules and guidelines. [24 Jun 2022]
HKMA publishes 2021 annual report
The HKMA has published its 2021 Annual Report, which contains an overview of the HKMA's work in 2021 and priorities and plans for 2022.
In particular, under the "Banking Stability" section, the HKMA sets out its work and/or plans regarding (among others):
Under the "International Financial Centre" section, the HKMA sets out its work and/or plans regarding (among others):
The HKMA has also included a standalone section on "Sustainability", outlining its work and initiatives as well as guidance published. It has also published its first sustainability report as an integral part of the annual report. [24 Jun 2022]
HKMA publishes report on observations from Tech Baseline Assessment and next steps to support adoption of fintech by banking industry
The HKMA has published a report detailing its key observations from the Tech Baseline Assessment and its next steps to further support the industry's adoption of fintech.
As part of its "Fintech 2025" strategy, the HKMA is promoting an all-round fintech adoption by banks and encouraging the full digitalisation of their operations from front-end to back-end. The Tech Baseline Assessment was rolled out as part of the "All banks go fintech" initiative announced in June 2021 (see our previous update).
The following are some key observations from the assessment:
The HKMA plans to formulate a detailed roadmap of initiatives in the next few months to further promote developments in the fintech business areas of investech, wealthtech, insurtech and greentech, as well as the technology categories of AI and DLT. It will work closely with other local authorities such as the SFC, the Insurance Authority and the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority to identify opportunities for cross-sectoral collaboration. [23 Jun 2022]
SFC publishes annual report for year ending 31 March 2022
The SFC has published its Annual Report 2021-22, which summarises its work during the year ended 31 March 2022 and sets out its priorities for upholding market integrity and strengthening Hong Kong's status as a premier international financial centre amidst a fast-changing environment.
The following are some of the matters highlighted in the annual report:
Singapore
MAS at the inaugural Point Zero Forum
MAS has published the speech delivered by Mr Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, at the inaugural Point Zero Forum. The Minister spoke about three double helixes of – Swiss-Singapore collaboration, Digital-Sustainability drivers, and Regulator-Industry partnership.
Running from 21 to 23 June 2022, the Point Zero Forum was an invite-only, in-depth engagement forum bringing together founders, investors, and policymakers to focus on two significant new market opportunities built on Web 3.0 architecture: tokenisation and sustainable finance. The event was convened by the Swiss Secretariat for International Finance (SIF) and Elevandi (a company set up by MAS to advance FinTech in the digital economy). [22 Jun 2022]
MAS announces first use case of NovA! – ESG risk assessment for originating, underwriting and servicing of sustainability linked loan
MAS has announced that the first use case of NovA! will be to help financial institutions (FIs) assess the sustainability performance of Singapore's real estate sector. NovA! is part of the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Programme in Finance. In the initial phase, the programme will focus on enhancing FIs' ability to assess Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) risk for originating, underwriting and servicing of sustainability linked loans.
A demo version of the use case will be released during the Singapore FinTech Festival 2022 in November. In early 2023, a beta version will be released for testing by FIs, followed by further fine-tuning for eventual industry adoption of the solution. A white paper documenting the product design and AI features will be published in mid-2023. [21 Jun 2022]
MAS and SFA invite entries for 2022 FinTech awards
MAS and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA) have announced the launch of the 2022 Singapore FinTech Festival Global FinTech Awards. The theme for the 2022 Awards is 'Embracing Digital, Charting the New Normal'. Underscoring the importance of ESG, a new sustainability criteria has been included on top of the previous judging criteria of impact, practicality, interoperability, and uniqueness and creativity.
There are nine award categories for both corporates and individuals. The deadline for submitting applications is 19 August 2022. Winners will be announced during the Singapore FinTech Festival. [20 Jun 2022]
Thailand
SECT consultation – ICO portal and digital token offerings
The Securities and Exchange Commission, Thailand (SECT) has launched a public hearing on proposed amendments to the rules and regulations on the digital token portal service provider (ICO portal) supervision and digital token offering regarding, among other things, the handling of conflicts of interest during the process of digital token issuance and allowing outsourcing for certain activities.
Feedback on the proposals is requested by 23 July 2022. [23 Jun 2022]
India
RBI issues draft Master Direction on outsourcing IT services
The RBI has issued the Draft Master Direction on Outsourcing Information Technology (IT) Services for comment. The draft covers:
Feedback is requested by 22 July 2022. [22 Jun 2022]
RBI releases Payments Vision 2025
The RBI has published Payments Vision 2025 which takes, as its core theme: 'E-Payments for Everyone, Everywhere, Everytime'. Payments Vision 2025 has been prepared with input from various stakeholders and guidance from the Board for Regulation and Supervision of Payment and Settlement Systems of the RBI. The activities to be taken up during the period up to 2025 as part of Vision 2025 are captured across five anchor goalposts: Integrity; Inclusion; Innovation; Institutionalisation; and Internationalisation. They cover 47 specific initiatives and 10 expected outcomes. [17 Jun 2022]
RBI Speech: Disruptions & Opportunities in the Financial Sector
The RBI has published the address delivered by Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor at the Financial Express Modern BFSI Summit in Mumbai on June 17, 2022. The RBI Governor shared his views on the possible implications of technology for the financial services sector. He also highlighted a number of RBI initiatives, including: the establishment of the RBI innovation hub; the Regulatory Sandbox enabling framework; work on a CBDC; the recent phishing simulation exercises with selected supervised entities; and the RBI's current work on developing guidelines on digital lending. [17 Jun 2022]
