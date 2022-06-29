UK:
Other People's Money – The Rise Of Fraud In The Crypto & NFT Worlds With Erwin Shustak
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Erwin Shustak, founder and Managing Partner of Shustak Reynolds
& Partners, who for more than 30 years served as an arbitrator
for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) joins host
Richard Levick of LEVICK to discuss the rise of fraud in new
investment vehicles such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs.
Erwin discusses the surprisingly high rate of broker
bankruptcies, Ponzi schemes and industry dishonesty which is far
more pervasive than people would want to believe. People spend more
time doing due diligence on a restaurant than they do on an
investment advisor, all in the hopes of getting rich quickly.
The psychology of these scams is so powerful that even after
people have been defrauded, they often cannot come to terms with
the fact that the person they trusted has taken their money. Fool
me once? Fool me again.
Listen
here!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from UK
Not On My (S)Watch – Samsung Defeated In Court
Haseltine Lake Kempner LLP
Current advances in technology are making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between the physical and digital, making the task of enforcing IPR harder.
EPO Guidelines On Software Claims Fact Card
Maucher Jenkins
The EPO Guidelines are the main resource used by EPO examiners for guidance in the examination process. Section F-IV, 3.9 of the guidelines sets out examples of acceptable kinds of claims directed to computer-implemented inventions.
Collaboration Helps Virtual Reality Collaboration
Marks & Clerk
I loved this great article about a consortium including Qualcomm, BT, Ericson, NVIDIA and others working together to provide a virtual reality (VR) collaboration system for electric vehicle battery maker Hyperbat.