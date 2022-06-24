UK:
Three-Part Mini Series: Hot Topics In Digital Assets Disputes (Part 1) (Video)
24 June 2022
Gatehouse Chambers
Jack Dillon and James Shaw provide an introduction to digital
assets and how they work; their status in English law; the
jurisdictional issues which can arise in suing over digital assets;
and common procedural issues.
Watch a recording of the brew below.
