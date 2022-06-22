Project Sela will take a deep dive into cybersecurity issues in the context of retail CBDC. In particular, it will study the data security implications of a two-tier retail CBDC architecture where the intermediaries have no financial exposure, and will pioneer methods of rendering it more resilient to cyber attacks. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. [17 Jun 2022]

Project Sela builds on the foundation laid by Project Aurum, conducted by the HKMA and the BISIH Hong Kong Centre, which studied the benefits and challenges of tiered architectures for the distribution of retail CBDC through commercial banks and payment service providers.

The HKMA has announced a joint research project on retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) with the Bank of Israel and the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub (BISIH) Hong Kong Centre, named Project Sela.

HKMA announces publication of report "Covid-19 and the Operational Resilience of Hong Kong's Financial Services Industry: Preliminary considerations from the 2020-2021 experience" by HKIMR The HKMA has announced the issue of a new research report, "COVID-19 and the Operational Resilience of Hong Kong's Financial Services Industry: Preliminary considerations from the 2020-2021 experience", by the Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research (HKIMR), the research arm of the Hong Kong Academy of Finance. It is hoped that this study can provide some helpful preliminary insights to financial institutions regarding their operational resilience in the post-Covid-19 future. The report considers how the financial services industry in Hong Kong has maintained operational resilience during different phases of the pandemic, prepared after gathering the views of local financial institutions through a survey and interviews commissioned by the HKIMR in July 2021. Some of the findings and observations include: Measures were implemented across sectors of the financial services industry to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. For example, 85% of the survey respondents stated that they had incorporated pandemic scenarios in their business continuity plans before the pandemic.

Various staff deployment strategies, such as hybrid work models, have also been adopted by financial institutions to reduce the risk of infection spread. In mid-2020, more than 50% of the staff of the surveyed financial institutions were working from home, albeit with some technological and managerial challenges. Financial institutions have also increased their investment in cybersecurity controls and IT systems, revised internal controls and operating procedures, and made efforts to maintain staff cohesion and corporate culture.

Policy support, financial and data infrastructure and the accelerated adoption of financial innovations are important external enhancers of financial institutions' operational resilience.

The report also provides some preliminary considerations on how financial institutions can maintain and enhance their operational resilience, should similar disruptive events occur in the future. For example, they should prepare for both expected and unexpected disruptions by reviewing their business continuity plans regularly and developing the capacity of crisis management. [15 Jun 2022]

