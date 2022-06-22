In this regular update, we round-up FinTech-related financial services regulatory developments for the week ending 17 June 2022.
Global
BIS: Innovation Hub announces new projects and publishes bulletin on crypto and DeFi
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub has announced a new set of projects across its various centres, updating its 2022 work programme. They include the first three projects of the upcoming Eurosystem Centre and the first comprehensive explorations in cyber security. The Innovation Hub will also expand its portfolio in the areas of green finance and supervisory and regulatory technology (regtech and suptech). The first three Eurosystem Centre projects are:
The BIS has also published a bulletin entitled Miners as intermediaries: extractable value and market manipulation in crypto and DeFi. The bulletin takes a closer look at cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and decentralised finance (DeFi), and the concept of miners as intermediaries. [17 Jun 2022]
UK
FCA CEO speech on shaping the rules for a data-driven future
The FCA has published the speech delivered by its CEO Nikhil Rathi at the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) 20th anniversary seminar. Among the key points from Mr Rathi's speech which the FCA has highlighted are:
BEIS publishes report on innovation friendly regulation
The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has published the report delivered by the Regulatory Horizons Council, an independent expert committee commissioned by BEIS, on closing the gap between principles and practices for innovation friendly regulation. The Council has set out six 'focal points' to inform the approach to facilitating innovation:
To prepare the report, the Council engaged with a number of regulators, including the FCA, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), and more. A number of case studies are included in the report, including one on the FCA's TechSprints and one on the Digital Regulatory Cooperation Forum (which brings together the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the ICO, the Office of Communications (Ofcom) and the FCA). [16 Jun 2022]
Draft SI amending the MLRs - crypto-assets, information and intelligence sharing, etc
The draft of The Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations 2022 has been published. This draft statutory instrument (SI) will update the existing UK anti-money laundering (AML) legislation, making changes to The Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds (Information on the Payer) Regulations 2017 (MLRs). The draft SI has been limited to a number of specific measures, while the separate review underway of the MLRs is intended to shape the UK's broader direction on AML for the coming years.
Among other matters, the draft SI covers:
A draft explanatory memorandum accompanies the draft SI. [16 Jun 2022]
EU
EIOPA: Consultation papers - cyber underwriting and insurance products related to risks arising from systemic events
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) has published two consultation papers (CPs) on:
Feedback to both CPs is due by 18 July 2022. [17 Jun 2022]
ESAs publish annual reports for 2021
The European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) have published their annual reports for 2021. The reports set out each authority's key achievements in 2021 which, in relation to fintech, include the following:
EIOPA: FS on open insurance - accessing and sharing insurance-related data
EIOPA has published a feedback statement (FS) to its discussion paper on open insurance. The document provides a high-level summary of the responses received from stakeholders as well as EIOPA's reactions to them.
In terms of next steps, EIOPA will continue monitoring legislative developments that may have a bearing on open insurance and will provide insurance and supervisory input where necessary. [15 Jun 2022]
Australia
ASIC Chair delivers reflections on challenges and focus areas
The Chair of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), Joseph Longo, delivered a speech at the Law Council of Australia Business Law Section Corporations Workshop. Changes in technology appeared as a key theme throughout Mr Longo's address, particularly the challenges this presents for ASIC's role in protecting end users of financial products and services. Key areas noted by Mr Longo include:
ASIC Chair delivers remarks on priorities and challenges
The ASIC Chair, Joseph Longo, delivered a speech at the Corporate Counsel Association's Executive Committee webinar. In his speech, Mr Longo identified the following areas that ASIC would be focusing on:
Hong Kong
HKMA launches Project Sela with Bank of Israel and BISIH Hong Kong Centre to research on cybersecurity issues related to retail CBDC
The HKMA has announced a joint research project on retail Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) with the Bank of Israel and the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub (BISIH) Hong Kong Centre, named Project Sela.
Project Sela builds on the foundation laid by Project Aurum, conducted by the HKMA and the BISIH Hong Kong Centre, which studied the benefits and challenges of tiered architectures for the distribution of retail CBDC through commercial banks and payment service providers.
Project Sela will take a deep dive into cybersecurity issues in the context of retail CBDC. In particular, it will study the data security implications of a two-tier retail CBDC architecture where the intermediaries have no financial exposure, and will pioneer methods of rendering it more resilient to cyber attacks. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. [17 Jun 2022]
HKMA announces publication of report "Covid-19 and the Operational Resilience of Hong Kong's Financial Services Industry: Preliminary considerations from the 2020-2021 experience" by HKIMR
The HKMA has announced the issue of a new research report, "COVID-19 and the Operational Resilience of Hong Kong's Financial Services Industry: Preliminary considerations from the 2020-2021 experience", by the Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research (HKIMR), the research arm of the Hong Kong Academy of Finance. It is hoped that this study can provide some helpful preliminary insights to financial institutions regarding their operational resilience in the post-Covid-19 future.
The report considers how the financial services industry in Hong Kong has maintained operational resilience during different phases of the pandemic, prepared after gathering the views of local financial institutions through a survey and interviews commissioned by the HKIMR in July 2021. Some of the findings and observations include:
Singapore
MAS and French authorities undertake joint crisis management exercise
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the Banque de France (BdF) and the Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution (ACPR) have carried out a joint crisis management exercise focused on cybersecurity threats. The exercise follows from the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Cybersecurity signed between MAS, BdF and ACPR in November 2019.
The joint exercise tested the effectiveness of cyber crisis coordination and response by the three financial authorities when managing scenarios such as ransomware, zero-day vulnerabilities and IT supply chain attacks. [17 Jun 2022]
Malaysia
BNM exposure draft - Cloud technology risk assessment
Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has published an exposure draft setting out proposed guidance to assess common key risks and considerations of control measures when financial institutions adopt cloud services. The proposed guideline complements the Risk Management in Technology (RMiT) policy document to strengthen financial institutions' cloud risk management capabilities.
Feedback is requested by 15 July 2022. [10 Jun 2022]
Thailand
SECT consults on digital asset advertising
The Securities and Exchange Commission, Thailand (SECT) has launched a public hearing on draft regulations on advertising digital assets. The SECT's proposed rules include: establishing clear rules around preparation, approval and supervision of advertisements; restricting cryptocurrency advertising to the business operators official channels, while allowing advertising of services to be carried out as usual; and restricting suspending introducing broker agent (IBA) for digital asset operator only in the area of digital tokens.
Feedback is requested by 29 June 2022. [15 Jun 2022]
