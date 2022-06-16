Building on arrangements for regulatory cooperation outlined in Annex 8-A of the UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, HM Treasury (HMT) and the Japanese Financial Services Authority (FSA) signed an exchange of letters which formally established the UK-Japan Financial Regulatory Forum and set out how the parties would use the forum to progress on their shared priorities for financial services. HMT also published a joint statement from the parties confirming the importance of deference, and discussing access to UK and Japanese financial markets; asset management; the role of the insurance and reinsurance sectors; fintech and innovation; sustainable finance; anti-money laundering and combatting the financing of terrorism. [10 Jun 2022]

HMT: Policy statement on regime for critical third parties HM Treasury (HMT) has published a policy statement on mitigating risks to the finance sector from increasing reliance by firms on critical third parties (CTPs) for key functions and services. The policy statement, developed with the Bank of England (BoE), PRA and FCA (together, the regulators), proposes legislation to: enable HMT, in consultation with the regulators and other bodies, to designate as 'critical' certain third parties which provide services to firms;

empower the regulators to: make rules to set minimum resilience standards in respect of certain 'material' services that CTPs provide to firms of particular relevance to the regulators' objectives; require targeted resilience testing and gather information to assess compliance with those standards; direct CTPs from taking or refraining from taking specific actions; and take enforcement action (including powers to publicise failings, and (as a last resort) to prohibit a CTP from providing future services, or continuing to provide services to firms.

HM Government intends to legislate for this regime when parliamentary time allows. The regulators will publish a joint Discussion Paper shortly after legislation is introduced, to set out details of how any powers granted to them in legislation might be exercised, and explore the role of the regulators during the designation process, and in coordinating the exercise of their powers with overseas financial regulators, and UK authorities and regulators from outside the financial services sector. Following Royal Assent, the regulators expect to publish a further Consultation Paper on their proposed rules. HMT expects to begin designating the first CTPs under this new regime after those rules are finalised. [8 Jun 2022]