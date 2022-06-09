MAS and ABS announce further digital banking security measures MAS and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) have announced additional measures to further safeguard customers from digital banking scams. These measures complement those announced on 19 January 2022. In consultation with MAS and the Singapore Police Force (SPF), banks are progressively implementing the following additional measures, which will be in full effect by 31 October 2022: require additional customer confirmations to process significant changes to customer accounts and other high-risk transactions identified through fraud surveillance;

set the default transaction limit for online funds transfers to S$5,000 or lower;

provide an emergency self-service 'kill switch' for customers to suspend their accounts quickly if they suspect their bank accounts have been compromised;

facilitate rapid account freezing and fund recovery operations by co-locating bank staff at the SPF Anti-Scam Centre; and

enhance fraud surveillance systems to take into account a broader range of scam scenarios. [2 Jun 2022] #DigitalBanking

MAS: Speech delivered by the Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies at the Asia Tech X Singapore Summit MAS has published the remarks delivered by Mr Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, at the Asia Tech X Singapore Summit on 31 May 2022. Citing the context of increasing digitalisation, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the need to remain open to emerging disruption while also being vigilant against intensifying threats. In a wide-ranging address, Mr Heng Swee Keat spoke about: the continuing evolution of the crypto asset space; trading in cryptocurrencies (commenting that, 'Retail investors especially should steer clear of cryptocurrencies'); uses of decentralised finance (DeFi); Web 3.0; central bank digital currencies (CBDCs); regulatory sandboxes; and cybersecurity. He also discussed the game changing potential of quantum computing and explained some of the quantum computing research and initiatives underway in Singapore. [31 May 2022] #Crypto #DeFi #Quantum

MAS launches Project Guardian – working with the industry to pilot digital asset use cases Following on from the announcement made the Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies in his address to the Asia Tech x Singapore Summit, MAS has announced the commencement of Project Guardian. Project Guardian is a collaborative initiative with the financial industry that seeks to explore the economic potential and value-adding use cases of asset tokenisation. Project Guardian. MAS aims to develop and pilot use cases in four main areas: Open, interoperable networks – Explore the use of public blockchains to build open, interoperable networks that enable digital assets to be traded across platforms and liquidity pools. This includes interoperability with existing financial infrastructure. Open, interoperable networks can mitigate against the formation of walled gardens in digital exchanges and fragmented private markets.

– Explore the use of public blockchains to build open, interoperable networks that enable digital assets to be traded across platforms and liquidity pools. This includes interoperability with existing financial infrastructure. Open, interoperable networks can mitigate against the formation of walled gardens in digital exchanges and fragmented private markets. Trust anchors – Establish a trusted environment for the execution of DeFi protocols through a common trust layer of independent trust anchors. Trust anchors are regulated financial institutions that screen, verify and issue verifiable credentials to entities that wish to participate in DeFi protocols. This ensures that participants trade only with verified counterparties, issuers and protocol developers.

– Establish a trusted environment for the execution of DeFi protocols through a common trust layer of independent trust anchors. Trust anchors are regulated financial institutions that screen, verify and issue verifiable credentials to entities that wish to participate in DeFi protocols. This ensures that participants trade only with verified counterparties, issuers and protocol developers. Asset tokenisation – Examine the representation of securities in the form of digital bearer assets and the use of tokenised deposits issued by deposit-taking institutions on public blockchains. The project aims to build upon existing token standards, incorporate trust anchor credentials and enable asset-backed tokens to be interoperable with other digital assets used in DeFi protocols on the open networks.

– Examine the representation of securities in the form of digital bearer assets and the use of tokenised deposits issued by deposit-taking institutions on public blockchains. The project aims to build upon existing token standards, incorporate trust anchor credentials and enable asset-backed tokens to be interoperable with other digital assets used in DeFi protocols on the open networks. Institutional grade DeFi protocols – Study the introduction of regulatory safeguards and controls into DeFi protocols to mitigate against market manipulation and operational risk. The project will also examine the use of smart contract auditing capabilities to detect code vulnerabilities. [31 May 2022] #DigitalAssets #DeFi #SmartContracts