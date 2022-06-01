CFTC charges Oregon and Illinois residents and Florida company in $44 million misappropriation in ongoing digital asset and commodity futures fraud The CFTC has announced that it filed a civil enforcement action in the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, charging the defendants with fraudulently soliciting at least $44 million for participation interests in a so-called income fund invested in digital assets and other instruments. The enforcement action also charges the defendants with operating an illegal commodity pool and failing to register as a Commodity Pool Operator. The complaint alleges that since at least January 2021, the defendants used a website, YouTube videos, and other means to solicit more than $44 million from at least 170 participants to purchase, hold and trade digital assets, commodities, derivatives, swaps and commodity futures contracts. The complaint further alleges that instead of investing the pooled participant funds as represented, the defendants misappropriated participant funds by distributing them to other participants, in a manner akin to a Ponzi scheme. The complaint also alleges that the defendants transferred some participant funds to other accounts under their control and for their benefit. The defendants also transferred millions of dollars to an off-shore entity that, in turn, may have transferred funds to a foreign cryptocurrency exchange. None of these funds were returned to the pool. [19 May 2022

