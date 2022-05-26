EC evaluation of consumer protection legislation – ensuring fairness online and offline

The EC has published a call for evidence (CfE) for an evaluation on three pieces of consumer protection legislation: the Unfair Commercial Practices Directive (UCPD); the Consumer Rights Directive; and the Unfair Contract Terms Directive. The CfE will support an evaluation which the EC is conducting under the New Consumer Agenda into whether action is needed to ensure an equal level of fairness online and offline.

Responses are requested by 14 June 2022. Further consultation is planned for Q4 2022, with finalisation targeted for Q2 2024. [20 May 2022]