In this regular update, we round-up FinTech-related financial services regulatory developments for the week ending 13 May 2022.

The Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) has published its final report on extending and aligning payment system operating hours for cross-border payments. The report: considers the operating hours of real-time gross settlement (RTGS) systems; introduces the concept of a global settlement window – the period when the largest number of RTGS systems simultaneously operate; and discusses operational, risk and policy considerations related to three possible end states. [12 May 2022]

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) has published a speech by Pablo Hernández de Cos, Chair and Governor of the Bank of Spain, on the BCBS's work on cryptoassets. In his speech, Mr de Cos spoke about the BCBS's work on digitalisation, including the progress it has made in relation to cryptoassets and decentralized finance (DeFi). Mr de Cos confirmed that the BCBS plans to publish a new consultation paper on the treatment of cryptoassets in the 'coming months'. Mr de Cos confirmed in an earlier speech at CityWeek that the BCBS would aim to finalise its treatment by the end of 2022. [12 May 2022]

The PSR will engage with industry and relevant authorities on the barriers and solutions that the Panel have identified to enable greater and easier use of digital payments, with a workshop planned in June, and will set out its response to the Panel's recommendations later in the summer. [10 May 2022]

The Payment Systems Regulator's (PSR) Panel has published its Digital Payments Initiative report . The report discusses the barriers and solutions to increased take-up of digital payments. It provides both strategic and more tangible recommendations for how the PSR could help the market to ensure that everyone has access to digital payment services that meet their needs.

Among the various Bills in the lobby briefing which have some relevance to the financial services sector are:

HM Government (HMG) has published the Queen's Speech 2022. The speech sets out HMG's priorities for the year ahead. The Bills to be progressed coalesce around four themes identified by HMG: 'growing the economy to address the cost of living'; 'making the streets safer'; 'funding the NHS to clear the Covid backlogs'; and 'providing the leadership needed in challenging times'.

The FCA has published a statement reminding consumers of the risks of investing in cryptoassets. In the statement, the FCA highlights that it does not have regulatory oversight over direct investments in cryptoassets and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It also highlights that there are no consumer protections for those who buy cryptoassets and NFTs, and that they are not protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). [11 May 2022]

The Judiciary has published a speech by Sir Geoffrey Vos, Master of the Rolls, delivered at London International Dispute Week 2022. In his speech, Sir Geoffrey explored the benefits of digital justice, explaining how the digital environment is essential for dispute resolution to maintain confidence and remain sustainable. He also discussed how blockchain will necessitate change to dispute resolution. [12 May 2022]

The FCA has updated its webpage on the CryptoSprint. The update states that the FCA hosted the two-day CryptoSprint event to explore how the evolving world of cryptoassets could be regulated in the UK. It also is the first of many planned industry engagements that will inform what a future regulatory regime for cryptoassets could look like. [12 May 2022]

EBA publishes final technical standards on crowdfunding service providers The European Banking Authority (EBA) has published its final draft regulatory technical standards (RTS) specifying the information that crowdfunding service providers must provide to investors on the calculation of credit scores and prices of crowdfunding offers. The final draft RTS also specify a minimum set of common standards with regards to information to be considered in credit risk assessment and loan valuation and the underlying policies and governance arrangements. [13 May 2022] #Crowdfunding

EC welcomes political agreement on NIS 2 Directive The European Commission (EC) has published a statement welcoming the political agreement reached between the European Parliament (EP) and EU Member States on the Directive on measures for a high common level of cybersecurity across the Union (NIS 2 Directive), proposed by the EC in December 2020. The NIS 2 Directive seeks to strengthen cybersecurity requirements imposed on companies, addresses the security of supply chains and supplier relationships and introduces accountability of top management for non-compliance with the cybersecurity obligations. The political agreement reached by the EP and the Council is now subject to formal approval by the two co-legislators. Once published in the Official Journal, the Directive will enter into force 20 days after publication and Member States will then need to transpose the new elements of the Directive into national law. Member States will have 21 months to transpose the Directive into national law. [13 May 2022] #CyberSecurity #NIS2

ECB: Occasional Paper on CBDCs and bank intermediation The European Central Bank (ECB) has published an Occasional Paper on central bank digital currency (CBDCs) and bank intermediation. The paper considers how euro area banks' balance sheets and activity might be affected by the adoption of a digital euro. In addition, the paper proposes a set of analytical exercises that offer insights into the possible implications for bank intermediation in the euro area. [12 May 2022] #CBDCs

EC/EP/Council: Provisional agreement on DORA The European Parliament (EP) and Council of the EU have reached provisional agreement on the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), which has been welcomed by the European Commission (EC). DORA seeks to ensure that the financial sector in Europe is able to maintain resilient operations through a severe operational disruption. It sets uniform requirements for the security of network and information systems of companies and organisations operating in the financial sector as well as critical third parties which provide ICT (Information Communication Technologies)-related services to them, such as cloud platforms or data analytics services. The provisional agreement is subject to approval by the Council and the European Parliament before going through the formal adoption procedure. Once the DORA proposal is formally adopted, it will be passed into law by each EU member state. The relevant European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) will then develop technical standards. [11 May 2022] #DORA

EC adopts proposal regarding the DMD(FS) The EC has adopted a proposal for a Directive to repeal the existing Directive on the Distance Marketing of Consumer Financial Services Directive (DMD(FS)) and to include relevant aspects of consumer rights with regard to consumer rights in respect of financial services contracts concluded at a distance within the scope of the horizontally applicable Consumer Rights Directive. Among the changes which the EC proposes are: making access to the 14-day withdrawal right from distance contracts easier, including by requiring a 'withdrawal button' for sales conducted electronically;

modernising the requirements on both the content and the presentation of pre-contractual information, including with regard to the use of pop-ups and/or layered links;

requiring traders to set up online systems which are fair and transparent and to provide an adequate explanation when using online tools (eg roboadvice or chat boxes) and to offer an option for the consumer to request human intervention; and

strengthening enforcement by introducing a maximum penalty of at least 4% of annual turnover in cases of widespread cross-border infringements. The proposal will be submitted to the Council and the EP. [11 May 2022] #OnlineSales #Roboadvice #LayeredLinks