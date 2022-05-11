BIS publishes the results of the 2021 survey of central banks on CBDCs The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has published a working paper, outlining the results of a survey of 81 central banks in relation to their engagement in central bank digital currency (CBDC) work, as well as their motivations and intentions regarding CBDC issuance. The survey was conducted in autumn 2021 and also asked for central banks' assessment of the use of stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies (or cryptoassets) in their jurisdictions. The responses show that Covid-19 and the emergence of cryptocurrencies have accelerated the work on CBDCs. In addition, more than two thirds of central banks consider that they may issue a retail CBDC in the short or medium term. Many are exploring a CBDC ecosystem that involves private sector collaboration and interoperability with existing payment systems. [6 May 2022]

