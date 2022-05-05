HKMA publishes sixth issue of Regtech Adoption Practice Guide on AI-based regtech solutions The HKMA has published the sixth issue of its Regtech Adoption Practice Guide, focusing on regtech solutions utilising artificial intelligence (AI). The guide series was launched by the HKMA in June 2021 as part of its regtech adoption roadmap to provide banks with detailed practical guidance on the adoption of regtech solutions (see our previous update for the fifth issue). The topics covered in the sixth issue include: How AI-based regtech solutions can be used to support risk management and regulatory compliance, including benefits and key barriers and risks;

Practical implementation guidance to banks on the implementation of AI-based regtech solutions, including the key components of implementation (with particular focus on the key barriers and risks of adopting such solutions for banks);

Two use cases on the adoption of AI-based regtech solutions - (1) automated supervision of financial product sales process against regulatory requirements and (2) federated learning technology to enable bankruptcy detection. [28 Apr 2022] #AI



#RegTech

HKMA issues discussion paper on policy and design issues for introducing rCBDC (e-HKD) in Hong Kong and invites feedback The HKMA has issued a discussion paper to invite views from the public and the industry on key policy and design issues for introducing retail central bank digital currency (rCBDC), ie, e-HKD, in Hong Kong. Members of the public and the industry are invited to submit their feedback by 27 May 2022. Following the announcement of its "Fintech 2025" strategy in June 2021 (see our previous update), the HKMA commenced a project to study the prospect of introducing e-HKD in Hong Kong. The first part of the study focused on technical aspects, and a whitepaper setting out the HKMA's initial findings was published in October 2021 (see our previous update). The second part of the study focused on the policy and design aspects, which is the subject of the present discussion paper. The issues that are examined in the discussion paper include: Potential benefits and challenges;

Design considerations, including issuance mechanism, interoperability with large-value and retail payment systems, privacy and data protection, and legal considerations; and

Use cases. To facilitate stakeholders in providing their feedback, the HKMA has highlighted the issues for comment in the form of 12 discussion questions (see section 7 of the discussion paper). Mr Eddie Yue, the Chief Executive of the HKMA, has published an inSight article which sets out four key issues concerning the future direction of e-HKD. [27 Apr 2022] #CBDCs



#rCBDC

HKMA launches Regtech Knowledge Hub The HKMA has launched the Regtech Knowledge Hub to encourage greater sharing of regtech adoption experience and expertise within the regtech ecosystem in Hong Kong. This forms part of the HKMA's two-year regtech promotion roadmap announced in November 2020 (see our previous update). The hub provides an online platform for the regtech community to share success stories and experience, including industry use cases. The hub also acts as a central repository for the HKMA's regtech-related information, including past circulars, guidance papers, and research reports. The launch of the hub is accompanied by three innovative regtech use cases featuring: a digital ledger technology-based foreign exchange settlement solution that helps reduce FX settlement risk;

alternative credit risk assessment solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises enabled by application programming interface and federated learning; and

artificial Intelligence solutions for corporate loan credit risk assessment. [26 Apr 2022] #RegTech