HKMA to launch fresh review of Code of Banking Practice amidst rapid growth of digital banking transactions The Chief Executive of the HKMA, Mr Eddie Yue, has published an inSight article regarding the HKMA's observations around the opportunities and challenges brought by the rapid growth of digital banking transactions. The HKMA conducted its first survey on the use of banking services by bank customers via digital and non-digital channels in the second half of 2021. The survey revealed that: There is a high penetration rate of digital payment services;

Digital channels have become a key account opening channel;

Applications for personal credit facilities via digital channels have become more popular;

The proportion of investment and insurance products sold via digital channels has grown multiple times; and

Changes have been introduced to the services provided by traditional ATMs. The HKMA recognises that banking consumer protection and the development of fintech must keep pace with market advancement. In December 2021, the Hong Kong Association of Banks and the DTC Association published the revised Code of Banking Practice, with the HKMA's endorsement, to ensure bank consumer protection would not be compromised with the increasingly advanced and convenient service channels provided by banks (see our previous update). At the same time, banking services should also be inclusive (ie, take into account the needs of different clientele) and adhere to the principle of treating customers fairly. Looking ahead, the HKMA has launched a fresh round of review of the Code of Banking Practice with the industry, with reference to the global implementation of the High-Level Principles on Financial Consumer Protection (published by G20 and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) in the realm of digital banking services. The review aims at enhancing consumer protection in respect of digital banking services, covering areas such as information disclosure, customers' finance management, and dispute handling. The HKMA also aims to develop protection measures for some new service models, such as "buy now, pay later". [19 Apr 2022]

