FCA: Business Plan for 2022/23 and Strategy 2022 to 2025 The FCA has published its Business Plan for 2022/23 and Strategy 2022 to 2025. The Business Plan details the work the FCA will do over the next 12 months to help deliver the commitments in its three-year strategy and how it will measure its progress. The strategy builds on the FCA CEO's July 2021 commitment that the FCA will become 'more innovative, assertive and adaptive,... and data-led'. It sets out the regulator's expectations for financial services over the next three years and explains how the FCA will measure its own performance. The FCA intends to focus on three overarching commitments: reducing and preventing serious harm;

setting and testing higher standards; and

promoting competition and positive change. For firms, the FCA sets out four 'topline outcomes' it expects from financial services across all the markets and sectors it regulates, with additional details provided on how these 'topline outcomes' apply for consumers: 'fair value': consumers receive fair value and quality;

'suitability and treatment': consumer are sold suitable products and services and receive good treatment;

'confidence': consumers have strong confidence and levels of participation in markets, in particular through minimised harm when firms fail and minimised financial crime; and

'access': diverse consumer needs and met through high operational resilience and low exclusion. Alongside the Business Plan and Strategy, the FCA has published its Outcomes and Metrics which clarifies how it will measure and be accountable for progress against the commitments set out in those documents. [7 Apr 2022]

