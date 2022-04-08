Digitalisation is changing the world, one country, industry and company at a time. By 2025, global digital transformation spending is forecast to reach USD 2.8 trillion.

But some sectors and countries are changing faster than others. Increased use of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G and blockchain has, in some instances, presented legal, political and economic challenges. Progress is often far from straightforward.

Our new report, 'Digital Currents in a Changing World', a follow up to our 'Tides of Disruption' report published in 2019, explores the countries and sectors leading the way when it comes to digital adoption and what businesses can learn from them. It discusses:

Which countries are the most advanced and reaping the benefits of digital adoption and how to apply this best practice in your own business;

What challenges different jurisdictions and industries are facing and the answers that are starting to emerge; and

The legal complications new technologies bring for businesses and the steps they should be taking to ensure they are both protected and primed for success.

The report is based on the Wave of Readiness, a global league table of each nation's preparedness for major technology shifts and digitalisation. The Wave of Readiness aims to show which jurisdictions are most ready for digitalisation and which emerging technologies/sectors are driving digitalisation forward.

So which countries are ahead of the wave, which are keeping up and which are falling behind? Our findings reveal that Sweden remains at the top of the rankings, closely followed by Singapore and the Netherlands. What are they doing right and how can other countries follow their lead?

Our sector specialists also dive into some of the key opportunities and challenges that lie ahead to ensure your business is protected and primed for success.

