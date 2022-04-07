In addition to finding the defendants liable for fraud, the order enjoins the defendants from future violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA). The order also permanently bans the defendants from trading or registering with the CFTC and reserves determination of the amounts of restitution, disgorgement, and civil monetary penalty for future decision by the court. [29 Mar 2022]

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has announced that a consent order was entered in the Western District of Texas in an enforcement action against a defendant and his company, a self-styled investment firm, finding that they misappropriated in excess of $7.2 million from investors who intended to trade forex or cryptocurrency in managed accounts. The order imposes injunctive relief, including bans relating to trading and registration.

DoJ announces that cybercriminal connected to multimillion dollar ransomware attacks sentenced for online fraud schemes The DoJ has announced that an Estonian man was sentenced to 66 months in prison for his years-long role in furthering and facilitating computer intrusions, the movement of fraudulently obtained goods and funds, and the monetization of stolen financial account information. He also participated in ransomware attacks causing over $53 million in losses and was ordered to pay over $36 million in restitution. According to court documents, the defendant, of Estonia, who was apprehended in Latvia and extradited to the US, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution and conspiracy to commit access device fraud and computer intrusions. The defendant was an active member of an exclusive online forum designed for Russian-speaking cybercriminals to gather safely and exchange their criminal knowledge, tools, and services. From 2009 through 2015, the defendant not only furthered the criminal aims of the forum, but he also worked closely with forum members and other cybercriminals for purposes of obtaining and exploiting stolen financial account information. [25 Mar 2022]

