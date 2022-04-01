ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

In this blog post, we round-up key forthcoming financial services regulatory developments in the UK and at EU and International levels which have relevant for FinTech and which are expected to happen in April and May 2022.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from UK

Sanctions Tracker – Latest UK And EU Sanctions Imposed On Russia Herbert Smith Freehills Our experts break down the latest developments as Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich targeted in extended UK clampdown

First Third-party Debt Order Granted By The English High Court In Relation To Cryptocurrency Herbert Smith Freehills The High Court has granted the first third-party debt order in relation to cryptocurrency in an application involving allegations of fraud related to a cryptocurrency initial coin offering.

How Your Business Can Adopt Digital Transformation Gowling WLG With many of us gradually returning to the office and international travel opening up again, it could feel like we're approaching the 'post-pandemic' era.

Crypto Assets – No Longer A Safe Haven For Fraudsters Blaser Mills In the case of Ion Science and Another -v- Persons Unknown and Others the High Court granted the first Third Party Debt Order in relation to crypto currency.

Bridging The Gap – How Trusts Can Give DAOs A Foothold In The Traditional Economy Walkers What started out late last year as an internet meme, ended with a pool of $47 Million worth of crypto currency raised by a virtual community who came together to buy one of the original copies of the United States Constitution...