DoJ announces that former Canadian government employee extradited to the US to face charges for dozens of ransomware attacks The DoJ has announced that a Canadian man was extradited from Canada to the US on an indictment returned in the Middle District of Florida that charges him with conspiracy to commit computer fraud and wire fraud, intentional damage to a protected computer, and transmitting a demand in relation to damaging a protected computer arising from his alleged participation in a sophisticated form of ransomware. The ransomware has targeted dozens of victims all over the world, including companies, municipalities, hospitals, law enforcement, emergency services, school districts, colleges, and universities. Attacks have specifically targeted the healthcare sector during the Covid-19 pandemic, taking advantage of the global crisis to extort victims. According to court documents, the defendant, of Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, from April through to December 2020, conspired to and did intentionally damage a protected computer and transmit a ransom demand in connection with doing so. The indictment also alleges that the US intends to forfeit more than $27 million, which is alleged to be traceable to proceeds of the offenses. [10 Mar 2022]

